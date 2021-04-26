VW Mexico sets production suspensions over chip shortages

Monday, April 26, 2021 | The Associated Press

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Volkswagen de Mexico said Monday it will suspend production of Jetta models in Mexico for two weeks next month and will pause assembly of Tiguan SUVs for 11 days due to a global semiconductor shortage.

Jetta production will halt May 3-19 and Tiguan work will stop May 6-16.

VW said in a statement that “we assume the chip supply will continue to be complex in the coming months.”

The shortage has already forced Ford to build F-150 pickup trucks without some onboard computers. The trucks will be held at factories for “a number of weeks,” then shipped to dealers once computers are available and quality checks are done.

The global semiconductor shortage forced Honda and Toyota to announce production cuts at some North American factories. General Motors also has been forced to build pickups without some computers and install them later.

