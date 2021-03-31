Walgreens, Acuity Brands rise; Lululemon, Blackberry fall

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Wednesday:

Lululemon Athletica Inc., down $10.38 to $306.71.

The athletic apparel maker gave investors a disappointing 2021 profit forecast.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc., up $2.87 to $20.11.

The mining company gave investors an encouraging financial update.

Apple Inc., up $2.25 to $122.15.

Technology stocks rose as bond yields, whose rise had made the sector seem pricey, eased back.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc., up $1.92 to $54.90.

The drugstore chain's fiscal second-quarter profit beat Wall Street forecasts.

BlackBerry Limited, down 91 cents to $8.43.

The cybersecurity company's fourth-quarter revenue fell short of analysts' forecasts.

Romeo Power Inc., down $2.04 to $8.33.

The energy technology company gave investors a disappointing fourth-quarter financial report.

Acuity Brands Inc., up $19.39 to $165.

The lighting maker beat Wall Street's fiscal second-quarter earnings forecasts.

Autodesk Inc., up $8.72 to $277.15.

The design software company completed its buyout of water infrastructure modelling company Innovyze.

7 Undervalued Stocks That Deserve More Attention

With the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) hitting new highs seemingly every day, it may seem like the wrong time to be looking at undervalued stocks. Or is it?



From cannabis to cryptocurrencies, and let’s not forget electric vehicles the market seems to be blowing bubbles wherever you look. And that’s why now may be exactly the right time to zig while the market is sagging. And that means looking for undervalued stocks.



But finding undervalued stocks is subjective. Some analysts use specific fundamental metrics. Others use technical analysis.



However, the general idea is that you’re looking for stocks that are trading below their fair value.



In some cases, these may be stocks whose financials are stronger than other stocks in their sector, but it’s trading at a lower price. In other cases, a company may have potential that is not reflected in its stock price. Put another way, undervalued stocks are stocks that have room to grow. That’s why they deserve a place in your portfolio.



And that’s why we’ve put together this special presentation on stocks that are undervalued right at this time. An investment in these companies is likely to be rewarded because the stocks are moving under the radar from the broader market.

View the "7 Undervalued Stocks That Deserve More Attention".