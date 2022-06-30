×
S&P 500   3,785.38 (-0.88%)
DOW   30,775.43 (-0.82%)
QQQ   279.96 (-1.35%)
AAPL   136.80 (-1.75%)
MSFT   256.97 (-1.26%)
META   160.86 (-1.88%)
GOOGL   2,181.78 (-2.34%)
AMZN   106.27 (-2.43%)
TSLA   673.59 (-1.73%)
NVDA   151.59 (-2.46%)
NIO   21.73 (-0.59%)
BABA   113.72 (-1.99%)
AMD   76.43 (-2.00%)
MU   55.26 (-1.36%)
CGC   2.85 (-18.57%)
T   20.92 (-0.14%)
GE   63.67 (-0.03%)
F   11.13 (-3.39%)
DIS   94.40 (-1.31%)
AMC   13.48 (-1.25%)
PFE   52.50 (+3.06%)
PYPL   69.84 (-2.28%)
NFLX   174.87 (-1.96%)
Walgreens, Duck Creek fall; Spirit Airlines, Lindsay rise

Thursday, June 30, 2022 | The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Thursday:

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc., down $2.97 to $37.90.

A big opioid settlement and a COVID-19 vaccine slowdown dragged on third-quarter earnings for the drugstore chain.

RH, down $25.06 to $212.26.

The luxury furniture store chain previously known as Restoration Hardware cut its sales forecast.

Universal Health Services Inc., down $6.53 to $100.71.

The hospital and health facility operator cut its profit forecast because of lower than expected patient volumes.

Duck Creek Technologies Inc., down $3.56 to $14.85.

The software company gave investors a disappointing forecast.

Smart Global Holdings Inc., down $3.91 to $16.37.

The computer technology company gave investors a weak profit and revenue forecast.

Spirit Airlines Inc., up $1.43 to $23.84.

The airline delayed its shareholder vote on a sale to Frontier Group Holdings until July 8.

Lindsay Corp., up $11.07 to $132.82.

The irrigation equipment maker reported strong fiscal third-quarter financial results.

Phillips 66, down $2.59 to $81.99.

Energy companies slipped along with falling oil prices.

