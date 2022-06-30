Walgreens, Duck Creek fall; Spirit Airlines, Lindsay rise

Thursday, June 30, 2022 | The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Thursday:

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc., down $2.97 to $37.90.

A big opioid settlement and a COVID-19 vaccine slowdown dragged on third-quarter earnings for the drugstore chain.

RH, down $25.06 to $212.26.

The luxury furniture store chain previously known as Restoration Hardware cut its sales forecast.

Universal Health Services Inc., down $6.53 to $100.71.

The hospital and health facility operator cut its profit forecast because of lower than expected patient volumes.

Duck Creek Technologies Inc., down $3.56 to $14.85.

The software company gave investors a disappointing forecast.

Smart Global Holdings Inc., down $3.91 to $16.37.

The computer technology company gave investors a weak profit and revenue forecast.

Spirit Airlines Inc., up $1.43 to $23.84.

The airline delayed its shareholder vote on a sale to Frontier Group Holdings until July 8.

Lindsay Corp., up $11.07 to $132.82.

The irrigation equipment maker reported strong fiscal third-quarter financial results.

Phillips 66, down $2.59 to $81.99.

Energy companies slipped along with falling oil prices.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

Before you consider RH, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and RH wasn't on the list.

While RH currently has a "Moderate Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The 5 Stocks Here