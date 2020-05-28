Wall Street drifts higher following big gains this week

































Wall Street is moving modestly higher in early trading Thursday as a strong rally from earlier this week loses steam.

The S&P 500 was up 0.2% in the first hour of trading. The index is coming off three straight gains built on hope for a coming economic revival.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 33 points, or 0.1%, to 25,583, while the Nasdaq composite rose 0.2%. All three indexes wavered between small gains and losses in the early going.

Gains for health care stocks were helping to keep the market close to its highest level since early March, before the worst of this year’s sell-off for stocks on worries about the severe recession caused by the response to the coronavirus pandemic. Johnson & Johnson was up 1.5%, Merck rose 2.3% and Pfizer added 2%.

They helped offset losses for banks and energy stocks. Facebook and Twitter also fell modestly as President Donald Trump prepared to sign an executive order aimed at curbing liability protections for social media companies.

Thursday’s modest moves mark a breather from big gains made earlier this week as investors moved into stocks that would benefit most from a reopening economy. Governments around the country and world are slowly lifting restrictions meant to slow the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, while also promising massive amounts of financial aid to stem the current, severe recession.

Longer-term Treasury yields rose Thursday after a government report showed that the number of workers filing for unemployment benefits dipped for the eighth straight week, though the numbers remain incredibly high.

Perhaps more importantly, the number of continuing claims for unemployment fell to 21 million from 25 million. If that continues, economists said it could be a sign that more people are going back to work as states begin their reopenings.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury ticked up to 0.68% from 0.67% late Wednesday. It tends to move with optimism about the economy's strength and inflation. The 30-year yield also rose, while the two-year yield slipped.

In Europe, the German DAX returned 0.6%, and the French CAC 40 rose 1.1%. The FTSE 100 in London added 1%.

Asian markets were mixed as tensions continue to heighten between the United States and China. The latest flashpoint between them stems from Beijing exerting more control over Hong Kong, and investors are worried about the risk that trade tensions between the world’s largest economies could reignite.

The Hang Seng in Hong Kong fell 0.7%, while stocks in Shanghai added 0.3%. The Nikkei 225 in Tokyo rose 2.3%, and the South Korean Kospi slipped 0,1%.

A barrel of U.S. crude oil for delivery in July slipped 0.5% to $32.65. Brent crude, the international standard, was virtually flat at $35.43 per barrel.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

Company Beat the Market™ Rank Current Price Price Change Dividend Yield P/E Ratio Consensus Rating Consensus Price Target Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) 3.2 $147.67 +1.9% 2.74% 19.53 Buy $163.86 Pfizer (PFE) 3.1 $38.22 +2.2% 3.98% 13.65 Hold $41.39

20 "Past Their Prime" Stocks to Dump From Your Portfolio

Did you know the S&P 500 as we know it today does not look anything close to what it looked like 30 years ago? In 1987, IBM, Exxon, GE, Shell, AT&T, Merck, Du Pont, Philip Morris, Ford and GM had the largest market caps on the S&P 500. ExxonMobil is the only company on that list to remain in the top 10 in 2017. Even just 15 years ago, companies like Radio Shack, AOL, Yahoo and Blockbuster were an important part of the S&P 500. Now, these companies no longer exist as public companies.



As the years go by, some companies lose their luster and others rise to the top of the markets. We've already seen this in the last few decades with tech companies surpassing industrial and energy companies that once dominated the S&P 500. It's hard to know what the next mega trend will be that will knock Apple, Google and Amazon off the top rankings of the S&P 500, but we do know that companies won't stay on the S&P 500 forever.



We've identified 20 companies that are past their prime. They aren't at risk of a near-term delisting from the S&P 500, but they are showing negative earnings growth for the next several years. If you own any of these stocks, consider selling them now before they become the next Yahoo, Radio Shack, Blockbuster, AOL and are sold off for a fraction of their former value.

View the "20 "Past Their Prime" Stocks to Dump From Your Portfolio".