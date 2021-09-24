Wall Street opens mostly lower, clinging to weekly gains

S&P 500   4,449.12 (+0.00%)
DOW   34,781.81 (+0.05%)
QQQ   370.90 (-0.56%)
AAPL   145.96 (-0.59%)
MSFT   298.49 (-0.36%)
FB   345.90 (-0.02%)
GOOGL   2,817.55 (-0.24%)
TSLA   747.33 (-0.84%)
AMZN   3,402.51 (-0.39%)
NVDA   219.15 (-2.52%)
BABA   145.99 (-3.44%)
NIO   35.30 (-1.97%)
CGC   14.06 (-3.43%)
GE   103.25 (+0.28%)
MU   73.44 (-0.81%)
AMD   104.80 (-1.27%)
T   27.34 (+0.55%)
F   13.76 (+0.36%)
ACB   5.94 (-3.41%)
DIS   175.60 (-0.37%)
PFE   44.24 (+0.11%)
BA   220.00 (-0.50%)
BAC   42.14 (+1.08%)
S&P 500   4,449.12 (+0.00%)
DOW   34,781.81 (+0.05%)
QQQ   370.90 (-0.56%)
AAPL   145.96 (-0.59%)
MSFT   298.49 (-0.36%)
FB   345.90 (-0.02%)
GOOGL   2,817.55 (-0.24%)
TSLA   747.33 (-0.84%)
AMZN   3,402.51 (-0.39%)
NVDA   219.15 (-2.52%)
BABA   145.99 (-3.44%)
NIO   35.30 (-1.97%)
CGC   14.06 (-3.43%)
GE   103.25 (+0.28%)
MU   73.44 (-0.81%)
AMD   104.80 (-1.27%)
T   27.34 (+0.55%)
F   13.76 (+0.36%)
ACB   5.94 (-3.41%)
DIS   175.60 (-0.37%)
PFE   44.24 (+0.11%)
BA   220.00 (-0.50%)
BAC   42.14 (+1.08%)
S&P 500   4,449.12 (+0.00%)
DOW   34,781.81 (+0.05%)
QQQ   370.90 (-0.56%)
AAPL   145.96 (-0.59%)
MSFT   298.49 (-0.36%)
FB   345.90 (-0.02%)
GOOGL   2,817.55 (-0.24%)
TSLA   747.33 (-0.84%)
AMZN   3,402.51 (-0.39%)
NVDA   219.15 (-2.52%)
BABA   145.99 (-3.44%)
NIO   35.30 (-1.97%)
CGC   14.06 (-3.43%)
GE   103.25 (+0.28%)
MU   73.44 (-0.81%)
AMD   104.80 (-1.27%)
T   27.34 (+0.55%)
F   13.76 (+0.36%)
ACB   5.94 (-3.41%)
DIS   175.60 (-0.37%)
PFE   44.24 (+0.11%)
BA   220.00 (-0.50%)
BAC   42.14 (+1.08%)
S&P 500   4,449.12 (+0.00%)
DOW   34,781.81 (+0.05%)
QQQ   370.90 (-0.56%)
AAPL   145.96 (-0.59%)
MSFT   298.49 (-0.36%)
FB   345.90 (-0.02%)
GOOGL   2,817.55 (-0.24%)
TSLA   747.33 (-0.84%)
AMZN   3,402.51 (-0.39%)
NVDA   219.15 (-2.52%)
BABA   145.99 (-3.44%)
NIO   35.30 (-1.97%)
CGC   14.06 (-3.43%)
GE   103.25 (+0.28%)
MU   73.44 (-0.81%)
AMD   104.80 (-1.27%)
T   27.34 (+0.55%)
F   13.76 (+0.36%)
ACB   5.94 (-3.41%)
DIS   175.60 (-0.37%)
PFE   44.24 (+0.11%)
BA   220.00 (-0.50%)
BAC   42.14 (+1.08%)

Wall Street opens mostly lower, clinging to weekly gains

Friday, September 24, 2021 | The Associated Press


A currency trader walks by the screen showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) at a foreign exchange dealing room in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, Sept. 24, 2021. Asian shares were mixed Friday amid concerns over troubled Chinese real estate developer Evergrande and over the pandemic. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)

Stocks are off to a weak start on Wall Street Friday, losing momentum after a two-day rally. The S&P 500 was off 0.2% in the early going and was just barely holding on to a gain for the week. Technology companies helped lead the way lower. Nike slumped 6% after reporting revenue for its latest quarter that fell short of what analysts were looking for. European markets were also trading lower and Asian markets closed mostly lower. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 1.44%, up sharply from the level of 1.31% it traded at on Monday.

THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story follows below.

TOKYO (AP) — World markets were mostly lower Friday though Japan’s benchmark jumped as it caught up after a holiday.

Shares fell in Paris, London, Shanghai and Hong Kong but climbed 2.1% in Tokyo. U.S. futures also declined.

Worries over troubled Chinese real estate developer Evergrande and the pandemic are weighing on sentiment, analysts said.

Some Chinese banks on Friday disclosed what they are owed by Evergrande, seeking to dispel fears of financial turmoil as it struggles under $310 billion in debt. Evergrande’s announcement that it was making a payment due Thursday helped to ease some worries.

France's CAC 40 slipped 0.9% in early trading to 6,641.43, while Germany's DAX shed 0.7% to 15,531.38. Britain's FTSE 100 edged down 0.3% to 7,059.54. U.S. shares were set to drift lower with the Dow future down 0.3% to 34,558.00. The S&P 500 future lost 0.3% to 4,423.25.

In Asian trading, Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 gained 609 points to 30,248.81. South Korea's Kospi edged down nearly 0.1% to 3,125.24. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 slipped 0.4% to 7,342.60. Hong Kong's Hang Seng declined 1.3% to 24,192.16, while the Shanghai Composite lost 0.8% to 3,613.07.

Masayuki Tsunashima of Mizuho Bank warned risks remained for markets from the potential troubles at Evergrande. Prolonged coronavirus outbreaks also pose risks, he said.

“So, it cannot be ruled out that optimism remains fragile or, at the very least opportunistic as underlying risks have simply not been addressed, much less put to bed,” he said. “And this is consistent with markets remaining prone to volatility and negative shocks.”

Hong Kong-traded shares in China Evergrande New Energy Vehicle Group, its EV unit, dropped 22% and shares in China Evergrande Group lost 11.6% on Friday.

Investors were waiting to see if Evergrande will makes $83.5 million in payments on foreign denominated debt and also watching to see what, if anything, the Chinese government might do to forestall a wider impact from a possible default.

Traders had been feeling uneasy about how quickly the U.S. Federal Reserve might elect to rein in some of the support measures it’s been giving the markets and economy. Those worries were allayed by Wednesday, when the Federal Reserve signaled it wouldn’t begin considering such a tapering of support before at least November, and indicated it may start raising its benchmark interest rate sometime next year.

The Fed said it will likely begin slowing the pace of monthly bond purchases made throughout the pandemic to help keep borrowing costs low “soon” if the economy keeps improving.

In energy trading, benchmark U.S. crude oil rose 15 cents to $73.45 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It gained $1.07 to $73.30 a barrel on Thursday.

Brent crude, the international standard, added 29 cents to $77.54 a barrel.

In currency trading, the U.S. dollar rose to 110.42 Japanese yen from 110.30 yen. The euro cost $1.1738, little changed from $1.1740.

Should you invest $1,000 in right now?

Before you consider , you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and wasn't on the list.

While currently has a "" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The 5 Stocks Here

 


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2021. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information

© 2021 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.