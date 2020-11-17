Wall Street taps the brakes following its record-setting run

People walk past a bank's electronic board showing the Hong Kong share index at Hong Kong Stock Exchange Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020. Asian shares rose Tuesday, after the Dow Jones Industrial Average hit a record high on optimism that a vaccine may soon control the coronavirus and the economic destruction it’s caused. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu)
A man wearing a mask passes the New York Stock Exchange, Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, in New York. Stock markets are rallying on news that a second coronavirus vaccine shows promise. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)
Captain Chaka Watch with the Salvation Army plays air guitar in front of the New York Stock Exchange, Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, in New York. Stock markets are rallying on news that a second coronavirus vaccine shows promise. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)
Captain Chaka Watch with the Salvation Army plays lip syncs in front of the New York Stock Exchange, Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, in New York. Stock markets are rallying on news that a second coronavirus vaccine shows promise. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)
People walk past a bank's electronic board showing the Hong Kong share index at Hong Kong Stock Exchange Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020. Asian shares rose Tuesday, after the Dow Jones Industrial Average hit a record high on optimism that a vaccine may soon control the coronavirus and the economic destruction it’s caused. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu)
People walk past a bank's electronic board showing the Hong Kong share index at Hong Kong Stock Exchange Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020. Asian shares rose Tuesday, after the Dow Jones Industrial Average hit a record high on optimism that a vaccine may soon control the coronavirus and the economic destruction it’s caused. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu)Photo/Vincent Yu)
In this Nov. 5, 2020 file photo, a sign for Wall Street is carved in the side of a building, in New York. Stocks are opening moderately lower on Wall Street following a new wave of restrictions in the U.S. to combat a surge in coronavirus infections. The S&P 500 lost 0.7% in the early going Tuesday, Nov. 17. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)
NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. stocks are taking a pause on Tuesday from their big rally this month that vaulted them back to record heights.
Treasury yields also dipped after a report showed U.S. shoppers spent less at retailers last month than economists expected. The numbers underscore how the coronavirus pandemic is worsening and threatening to drag the economy lower, at least in the near term.
Stocks that stormed higher this month on hopes that a vaccine or two may get the global economy back to normal next year receded amid the worries.
The S&P 500 was down 0.4% in midday trading, on pace for its first drop in three days. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was also pulling lower from its record high, and it was down 181 points, or 0.6%, at 29,768, as of 11:36 a.m. Eastern time. The Nasdaq composite was 0.3% lower.
All three indexes pared their losses as the day progressed. The S&P 500 had been down as much as 1.1% earlier.
Stocks in the pharmacy business were among the biggest drags on the market after Amazon targeted them as the latest industry it’s trying to upend. The retailing behemoth opened an online pharmacy Tuesday that allows customers to have prescriptions delivered to their door in a couple days.
CVS Health fell 8%, Walgreens Boots Alliance dropped 9.3% and Rite-Aid lost 14.6%. Amazon, meanwhile, rose 0.9%.
On the winning side was Tesla, which rose 7.5% following an announcement that it will join the S&P 500 index next month. The index is hugely influential, and nearly $4.6 trillion at the end of last year was in funds that mimic the S&P 500.
The electric-vehicle company had already soared 388.8% in 2020 before Monday evening’s index announcement. With a total market value rivaling Johnson & Johnson's and JPMorgan Chase's, it's set to become one of the biggest stocks in the S&P 500.
The broader stock market was slowing Tuesday, though, and nearly three out of four stocks in the S&P 500 were lower.
Boston Scientific dropped 8.9% for one of the largest losses in the index after it issued a voluntary recall for its LOTUS Edge aortic valve system. Analysts said problems with its delivery system essentially mean an end to what was once a promising business.
Sales at U.S. retailers rose 0.3% last month from September, a sharp slowdown from September’s 1.6% growth. The figure also fell short of economists’ expectations for 0.5% growth.
Part of the shortfall is likely because laid-off workers are no longer getting extra unemployment benefits from the U.S. government following the expiration of several financial-support programs from Congress. Democrats and Republicans in Washington have talked about renewing some of the programs, but progress has been painfully slow amid deep partisanship in Washington.
That’s layering on top of the already accelerating pandemic, which is pushing governments across the United States and Europe to bring back varying degrees of restrictions on daily life in hopes of slowing the spread of the virus. Health experts are warning of a bleak winter on the way.
That’s all helped dilute some of the optimism that’s rushed through markets since early last week. Companies have released encouraging early results for a couple potential COVID-19 vaccines, which is raising hopes that the economy can get back to normal and stocks beaten down during the pandemic can roar back to life. Even with Tuesday’s decline, the S&P 500 is still up about 10% for November so far. That’s better than any monthly performance for the index since April, when stocks were exploding higher following their pandemic-induced plunge.
The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 0.86% from 0.89% late Monday.
In Europe, Germany’s DAX was close to flat, and France’s CAC 40 reversed an earlier loss to rise 0.2%. The FTSE 100 in London fell 0.9%.
In Asia, stocks were mixed. Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 0.4%, and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng inched up 0.1%. South Korea’s Kospi slipped 0.2%, and stocks in Shanghai lost 0.2%.
___
AP Business Writer Yuri Kageyama contributed.
Companies Mentioned in This Article Compare These Stocks Add These Stocks to My Watchlist
7 Stocks That Don’t Care Who Wins the Election
Many investors confuse volatility in an election year with the market performance during an election year. Historically, investors don’t care all that much who wins the election.
Historical evidence shows that the market will rise after a Republican wins and dip after a Democrat wins. But that same evidence suggests that those trends flip in the first year of a presidency. It just proves that there’s a difference between campaigning and governing.
What can be different is where investors choose to make their money. Certain sectors perform better under a Republican administration than a Democrat administration. But that’s not the focus of this presentation.
Rather, we’re taking a look at companies and stocks that should profit no matter who occupies 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue. Some of these will be familiar names, but we’re trying not to be too obvious. Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) is a buy no matter who wins. You don’t need an article to tell you that.
And while I wouldn’t call this a list of “coronavirus stocks,” the list has some resemblance. The fact is every major event in our nation’s history has a ripple effect. And technologies that we never imagined would become “a thing” become the most important thing in our lives.
View the "7 Stocks That Don’t Care Who Wins the Election".