S&P 500   3,890.03 (+0.70%)
DOW   31,421.98 (+0.43%)
QQQ   295.68 (+1.31%)
AAPL   151.02 (+0.57%)
MSFT   258.63 (+0.74%)
META   170.89 (+3.76%)
GOOGL   111.70 (-0.07%)
AMZN   116.89 (+2.94%)
TSLA   744.12 (+3.32%)
NVDA   167.65 (+6.36%)
NIO   21.65 (+4.49%)
BABA   104.77 (+2.27%)
AMD   83.87 (+3.40%)
MU   61.94 (+0.67%)
CGC   2.64 (+17.86%)
T   20.53 (-0.19%)
GE   64.48 (+2.58%)
F   12.21 (+2.78%)
DIS   97.12 (+2.02%)
AMC   16.78 (+9.17%)
PFE   51.36 (-0.75%)
PYPL   76.30 (+3.23%)
NFLX   198.00 (+4.70%)
Wall Street's slowdown cuts into Goldman's 2Q profits

Monday, July 18, 2022 | Ken Sweet, AP Business Writer


The logo for Goldman Sachs appears above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange on Dec. 13, 2016. The New York-based bank said Monday, July 18, 2022, that it earned a profit of $2.77 billion, or $7.73 a share, compared to a profit of $5.35 billion, or $15.02 a share, in the same period a year earlier. Goldman was the latest of the big banks who have reported big declines in their profits compared to 2021. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Investment banking giant Goldman Sachs saw its second-quarter profits fall nearly half from a year ago, as turmoil in the financial markets and warnings of a possible recession caused the bank's deal-making business to slow down considerably.

The New York-based bank said Monday that it earned a profit of $2.77 billion, or $7.73 a share, in the three months ended in June compared to a profit of $5.35 billion, or $15.02 a share, in the same period a year earlier. Goldman was the latest of the big banks that have reported big declines in their profits compared to 2021.

Goldman's profit decline came almost entirely from the global economic uncertainty and the slowdown in deal-making happening at most banks. Investment banking revenues were down 41% from a year ago, as fees from taking companies public and helping them issue fresh debt nearly evaporated in the quarter.

The bank also wrote down the value of its own investment portfolio, reflecting the declines in stocks and other asset prices last quarter as the stock market had its worst quarterly performance since the Great Recession.

Goldman's trading desks were able to make up for some of the losses in the bank's other divisions. Trading revenues on Goldman's fixed income, currencies and commodities desks were up 32% from a year earlier.

Total revenues across the firm were $11.86 billion, down from $15.39 billion a year ago.

Goldman shares rose 3% in morning trading.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
The Goldman Sachs Group (GS)
3.2602 of 5 stars		$301.58+2.6%2.65%5.85Moderate Buy$421.23
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

