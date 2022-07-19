Warren Buffett's firm owns nearly $11B of Occidental stock

50% OFF
MarketBeat Daily Premium
Just $99 for a limited time (normally $199)
Claim Your Discount
×
S&P 500   3,930.47 (+2.60%)
DOW   31,758.98 (+2.21%)
QQQ   298.11 (+3.01%)
AAPL   150.88 (+2.59%)
MSFT   259.02 (+1.88%)
META   176.32 (+5.44%)
GOOGL   112.87 (+3.52%)
AMZN   118.64 (+4.29%)
TSLA   738.00 (+2.27%)
NVDA   170.92 (+6.15%)
NIO   20.27 (-2.74%)
BABA   104.71 (+1.52%)
AMD   86.32 (+6.01%)
MU   62.64 (+3.62%)
CGC   2.66 (+2.70%)
T   20.85 (+1.56%)
GE   66.60 (+4.59%)
F   12.66 (+5.85%)
DIS   99.48 (+3.95%)
AMC   16.91 (+2.24%)
PFE   51.24 (+0.97%)
PYPL   77.71 (+4.83%)
NFLX   200.62 (+5.08%)
S&P 500   3,930.47 (+2.60%)
DOW   31,758.98 (+2.21%)
QQQ   298.11 (+3.01%)
AAPL   150.88 (+2.59%)
MSFT   259.02 (+1.88%)
META   176.32 (+5.44%)
GOOGL   112.87 (+3.52%)
AMZN   118.64 (+4.29%)
TSLA   738.00 (+2.27%)
NVDA   170.92 (+6.15%)
NIO   20.27 (-2.74%)
BABA   104.71 (+1.52%)
AMD   86.32 (+6.01%)
MU   62.64 (+3.62%)
CGC   2.66 (+2.70%)
T   20.85 (+1.56%)
GE   66.60 (+4.59%)
F   12.66 (+5.85%)
DIS   99.48 (+3.95%)
AMC   16.91 (+2.24%)
PFE   51.24 (+0.97%)
PYPL   77.71 (+4.83%)
NFLX   200.62 (+5.08%)
S&P 500   3,930.47 (+2.60%)
DOW   31,758.98 (+2.21%)
QQQ   298.11 (+3.01%)
AAPL   150.88 (+2.59%)
MSFT   259.02 (+1.88%)
META   176.32 (+5.44%)
GOOGL   112.87 (+3.52%)
AMZN   118.64 (+4.29%)
TSLA   738.00 (+2.27%)
NVDA   170.92 (+6.15%)
NIO   20.27 (-2.74%)
BABA   104.71 (+1.52%)
AMD   86.32 (+6.01%)
MU   62.64 (+3.62%)
CGC   2.66 (+2.70%)
T   20.85 (+1.56%)
GE   66.60 (+4.59%)
F   12.66 (+5.85%)
DIS   99.48 (+3.95%)
AMC   16.91 (+2.24%)
PFE   51.24 (+0.97%)
PYPL   77.71 (+4.83%)
NFLX   200.62 (+5.08%)
S&P 500   3,930.47 (+2.60%)
DOW   31,758.98 (+2.21%)
QQQ   298.11 (+3.01%)
AAPL   150.88 (+2.59%)
MSFT   259.02 (+1.88%)
META   176.32 (+5.44%)
GOOGL   112.87 (+3.52%)
AMZN   118.64 (+4.29%)
TSLA   738.00 (+2.27%)
NVDA   170.92 (+6.15%)
NIO   20.27 (-2.74%)
BABA   104.71 (+1.52%)
AMD   86.32 (+6.01%)
MU   62.64 (+3.62%)
CGC   2.66 (+2.70%)
T   20.85 (+1.56%)
GE   66.60 (+4.59%)
F   12.66 (+5.85%)
DIS   99.48 (+3.95%)
AMC   16.91 (+2.24%)
PFE   51.24 (+0.97%)
PYPL   77.71 (+4.83%)
NFLX   200.62 (+5.08%)

Warren Buffett's firm owns nearly $11B of Occidental stock

Tuesday, July 19, 2022 | Josh Funk, AP Business Writer

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway now owns nearly $11 billion worth of Occidental Petroleum stock after buying another 1.9 million shares in the past week.

The latest purchases of nearly $117 million in stock that Berkshire reported to the Securities and Exchange Commission Monday give the Omaha, Nebraska-based conglomerate control of 19.4% of the oil producer's stock.

Berkshire is quickly approaching owning more than 20% of Houston-based Occidental's shares. At that point, Berkshire would be able to start reporting a proportional share of Occidental's earnings within its own earnings reports, which would give Berkshire a significant boost.

Berkshire has bought more than $1.3 billion worth of Occidental shares this month alone, and now holds nearly 181.7 million shares.

In addition to its current Occidental stake, Berkshire holds warrants to buy another 83.9 million shares for $59.62 apiece that it received in 2019 when it helped finance Occidental's purchase of Anadarko. Berkshire also holds 100,000 preferred shares in Occidental that pays an 8% dividend

Occidental shares gained more than 1.4% Tuesday to trade at $60.91. Berkshire has been purchasing the stock when it trades below $60. The most recent purchases made last last week were completed at prices between $56.14 and $59.67.

In addition to Berkshire's investment portfolio, which is dominated by a massive Apple stake, the conglomerate owns more than 90 companies outright, including Geico insurance, BNSF railroad, several major utilities and an eclectic assortment of manufacturing and retail businesses.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A)
0.4611 of 5 stars		$414,450.00-0.9%N/A7.43HoldN/A
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Should you invest $1,000 in Berkshire Hathaway right now?

Before you consider Berkshire Hathaway, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Berkshire Hathaway wasn't on the list.

While Berkshire Hathaway currently has a "Hold" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The 5 Stocks Here

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:


Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastYou CAN Make Money In a Bear Market, Here's How!

In this episode, Kate chats with regular guest Rob Isbitts, who, as always, debunks some traditional investing ideas, such as “buy the dip” and only going long while the market is in rally mode.

Listen Now to You CAN Make Money In a Bear Market, Here's How!

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer.