WHO says global COVID cases, deaths declined again last week

Thursday, April 21, 2022 | The Associated Press


Residents get tested during their stay at a temporary hospital converted from the National Exhibition and Convention Center to quarantine COVID-positive people in Shanghai, China on April 18, 2022. Interviews with family members of people testing positive for COVID-19, a phone call with a government health official and an independent tally raise questions about how Shanghai calculates virus cases and deaths, almost certainly resulting in a marked undercount. (Chinatopix via AP)

BERLIN (AP) — The World Health Organization says that the number of reported new COVID-19 cases worldwide decreased by nearly a quarter last week, continuing a decline since the end of March.

The Geneva-based U.N. health agency said in a weekly report that nearly 5.59 million cases were reported between April 11 and 17, 24% fewer than in the previous week. The number of newly reported deaths dropped 21% to 18,215.

WHO said new cases declined in every region, though only by 2% in the Americas. The report was dated late Wednesday and sent to journalists on Thursday.

The agency said that “these trends should be interpreted with caution as several countries are progressively changing their COVID-19 testing strategies, resulting in lower overall numbers of tests performed and consequently lower numbers of cases detected.”

The countries with the highest reported case numbers last week were South Korea with more than 972,000, France with over 827,000 and Germany with more than 769,000, WHO said. The highest numbers of new deaths were reported by the U.S., with 3,076, Russia with 1,784 and South Korea with 1,671.

In all, more than 502 million cases of COVID-19 and nearly 6.2 million deaths related to the coronavirus have been reported so far.

