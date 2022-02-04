S&P 500   4,477.44
DOW   35,111.16
QQQ   353.55
3 Small Cap Retail Stocks with Bullish Chart Patterns
Is It Time To Snap Up Some Snap-on?
The Long Case For Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX)
Blue Chip W.W. Grainger Confirms Trend On Strong Outlook
Foot Locker is Ready to Leap Ahead
Stocks fall as Facebook parent company Meta plummets 25%
Meta, formerly Facebook, faces historic drop as stock tanks
S&P 500   4,477.44
DOW   35,111.16
QQQ   353.55
3 Small Cap Retail Stocks with Bullish Chart Patterns
Is It Time To Snap Up Some Snap-on?
The Long Case For Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX)
Blue Chip W.W. Grainger Confirms Trend On Strong Outlook
Foot Locker is Ready to Leap Ahead
Stocks fall as Facebook parent company Meta plummets 25%
Meta, formerly Facebook, faces historic drop as stock tanks
S&P 500   4,477.44
DOW   35,111.16
QQQ   353.55
3 Small Cap Retail Stocks with Bullish Chart Patterns
Is It Time To Snap Up Some Snap-on?
The Long Case For Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX)
Blue Chip W.W. Grainger Confirms Trend On Strong Outlook
Foot Locker is Ready to Leap Ahead
Stocks fall as Facebook parent company Meta plummets 25%
Meta, formerly Facebook, faces historic drop as stock tanks
S&P 500   4,477.44
DOW   35,111.16
QQQ   353.55
3 Small Cap Retail Stocks with Bullish Chart Patterns
Is It Time To Snap Up Some Snap-on?
The Long Case For Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX)
Blue Chip W.W. Grainger Confirms Trend On Strong Outlook
Foot Locker is Ready to Leap Ahead
Stocks fall as Facebook parent company Meta plummets 25%
Meta, formerly Facebook, faces historic drop as stock tanks

World markets shrug off tech-led selloff on Wall Street

Friday, February 4, 2022 | Elaine Kurtenbach, AP Business Writer


A currency trader watches monitors at the foreign exchange dealing room of the KEB Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, Feb. 4, 2022. Asian shares were mixed Friday after a historic plunge in the stock price of Facebook’s parent company helped yank other tech stocks lower on Wall Street. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

BANGKOK (AP) — Shares in Europe and Asia were mostly higher Friday after a historic plunge in the stock price of Facebook’s parent company yanked other tech stocks lower on Wall Street.

Shares rose in Paris, London and Tokyo. Hong Kong jumped 3.3% after reopening from Lunar New Year holidays. Trading in Shanghai will resume on Monday.

But world markets were little affected. Trading has been relatively muted this week, with Chinese markets closed and coronavirus cases still surging in Asia, especially in Japan and Hong Kong,

“Unfortunately, coronavirus is dragging on like ground hog day and touching all of us,” Shane Oliver of AMP Capital said in a commentary.

Investors will get updates on U.S. jobs with the Labor Department's monthly report for January on Friday. Fresh inflation data are due next week.

In London, the FTSE 100 added 0.5% to 7,568.99, while the CAC 40 in Paris climbed 0.3% to 7,024.92. Germany's DAX gave up early gains, falling 0.5% to 15,290.44.

On Wall Street, the future for the S&P 500 jumped 0.8%, while the contract for the Dow future was up 0.3%.

Wall Street’s major indexes are still on track for weekly gains, helped by strong earnings reports from companies like Apple, Exxon, UPS and Google’s parent Alphabet.

On Thursday, the S&P 500 fell 2.4%, its biggest drop in nearly a year, weighed down by the t he 26.4% wipeout in Meta Platforms, as Facebook’s owner is now known. It erased more than $230 billion in market value, easily the biggest one-day loss in history for a U.S. company. The stocks of other social media companies including Twitter and Snap also fell.

The Dow industrials lost 1.5% and the tech-focused Nasdaq composite gave up 3.7%, its biggest loss since September 2020. The Russell 2000 index of small caps lost 1.9%.

The retreat ended a four-day winning streak for the market.

In Asia on Friday, Hong Kong's Hang Seng rose 771 points to 24,573.29. The Nikkei 225 in Tokyo added 0.7% to 27,439.99. South Korea's Kospi advanced 1.6% to 2,750.26. In Sydney, the S&P/ASX 200 reversed early losses to gain 0.6%, closing at 7,120.20.

India's benchmark Sensex lost 0.2%.

Big technology and communications companies played a big role in driving gains for the broader market throughout the pandemic and much of the recovery in 2021. But investors have been shifting money in expectation of rising interest rates, which make shares in high-flying tech companies and other expensive growth stocks relatively less attractive.

The Federal Reserve is planning its first interest rate hike in March, aiming to tamp down inflation that has surged to 40-year highs. Those higher costs will likely persist until supply chains loosen and help ease costs for businesses and perhaps lower prices for consumers.

In other trading, U.S. benchmark crude oil picked up $1 to $91.27 per gallon after surging $2.01 to $90.27 per gallon on Thursday.

Brent crude, the basis for pricing international oils, gained 94 cents to $92.05 per gallon.

The U.S. dollar rose to 115.08 Japanese yen from 114.96 yen late Thursday. The euro was at $1.1462, up from $1.1437.


7 E-Commerce Stocks That Aren’t Tangled in the Supply Chain

E-commerce is being identified as a prime contributor to our current supply chain difficulties. Flush with cash during the pandemic, many Americans took to shopping online as part of their new normal. Demand quickly outpaced supply, particularly as many factories were dealing with labor shortages due to Covid-19 restrictions.

While that may oversimplify the problem with the global supply chain, there’s little doubt that e-commerce transactions have made an impact. In fact, e-commerce was one of the fastest-growing segments of the economy prior to the Covid-19 pandemic. It’s part of the continuing digitization of the economy. And that makes it a segment that investors can’t afford to ignore.

Just how much of an impact does e-commerce make? In 2020 alone, there were 454 billion transactions worldwide totaling $4.2 trillion in sales. But that only tells part of the story. As big as that number is, it makes up less than 20% (17.8%) of all retail sales worldwide. A large number of those transactions go through Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN).

However, if you missed out on buying Amazon when it was still “just” an online bookseller, you may find a share price of over $3,000 per share a little tough to swallow. That’s why we’ve put together this special presentation. We’ve identified seven companies that are likely to perform well despite the current supply chain crisis and have business models that will be sustainable even when supply and demand get back into balance.

View the "7 E-Commerce Stocks That Aren’t Tangled in the Supply Chain".


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.