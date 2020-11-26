World markets subdued as US trading shut for Thanksgiving

A currency trader talks on the phone near the screens showing the foreign exchange rates at the foreign exchange dealing room in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020. Asian shares were mixed Thursday, after Wall Street took a pause from the optimism underlined in a record-setting climb earlier in the week. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)
A currency trader watches computer monitors at the foreign exchange dealing room in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020. Asian shares were mixed Thursday, after Wall Street took a pause from the optimism underlined in a record-setting climb earlier in the week. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)
The screens showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI), left, and the foreign exchange rate between U.S. dollar and South Korean won are seen at the foreign exchange dealing room in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020. Asian shares were mixed Thursday, after Wall Street took a pause from the optimism underlined in a record-setting climb earlier in the week. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)
Currency traders watch computer monitors near the screens showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI), left, and the foreign exchange rate between U.S. dollar and South Korean won at the foreign exchange dealing room in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020. Asian shares were mixed Thursday, after Wall Street took a pause from the optimism underlined in a record-setting climb earlier in the week. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)
A currency trader walks near the screens showing the foreign exchange rates at the foreign exchange dealing room in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020. Asian shares were mixed Thursday, after Wall Street took a pause from the optimism underlined in a record-setting climb earlier in the week. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)
TOKYO (AP) — Global stock markets were subdued on Thursday after significant gains in recent days and as U.S. trading remained closed for the Thanksgiving holiday.
Investors have been in an upbeat mood this week, pushing the Dow above 30,000 for the first time, on news of the development of coronavirus vaccines and treatments.
They then became more cautious as coronavirus infection rates remain high in many major economies and after the release of a batch of discouraging U.S. economic data, including jobless numbers.
Germany’s DAX ended the day flat at 13,286 while France’s CAC 40 dipped about 0.1% to 5,566. Britain’s FTSE 100 slipped 0.6% to 6,362.
U.S. markets will be closed Thursday and open for half the day on Friday.
In Asia, Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 gained 0.9% to finish at 26,537.31, the highest level for the index since the collapse of the Japanese “bubble economy” nearly three decades ago.
Australia's S&P/ASX 200 slipped 0.7% to 6,636.40, but South Korea's Kospi edged up 0.9% to 2,625.91. Hong Kong's Hang Seng rose 0.6% to 26,819.45, while the Shanghai Composite was up 0.2% at 3,369.73.
Cases of COVID-19 continue to soar around the world, and deaths related to the sickness are growing, hitting more than 1.4 million people cumulatively worldwide. Worries are growing about it spreading during the Thanksgiving holiday in the U.S.
In Japan, authorities asked restaurants and bars to close early, and people to refrain from travel. European governments are looking to ease existing restrictions ahead of Christmas, though many limits on business are expected to continue.
Economic data has been mixed this week, with reports showing the number of Americans seeking unemployment aid jumped last week to the highest level in more than a month. A separate report showed consumer spending posted the weakest gain since April.
“The market overall has reached by most standards what we call overbought conditions, and that typically suggests that the market would need to digest the gains, perhaps pause a bit, and consolidate," said Quincy Krosby, chief market strategist at Prudential Financial.
The Commerce Department said U.S. consumer spending, the primary driver of the economy, rose by a sluggish 0.5% in October, the weakest gain since April when the pandemic first erupted. At the same time, the government said that income, which provides the fuel for consumer spending, fell 0.7% in October.
In energy trading, benchmark U.S. crude shed 56 cents to $45.15 a barrel. Brent crude, the international standard, fell 61 cents to $47.92 a barrel.
The dollar inched down to 104.25 yen from 104.50 yen. The euro cost $1.1906, up from $1.1885.
7 Great Biotech Stocks That Don’t Depend on a Coronavirus Cure
Biotech stocks are some of the most volatile for investors to include in their portfolio. And that volatility can be hard to predict. Biotech companies don’t have a firm correlation with the overall economy. And what can add to the challenge is that many of these companies are small-cap companies that are not well-known names.
These small biotech stocks may shoot higher based on a vaccine or drug candidate that gets national attention. But these small-cap stock also reflect the adage of letting the buyer beware. The stark reality for many investors is that the vast majority of these treatments never make it past clinical trials, and that means that a stock that goes up rapidly can move down just as fast.
We’re seeing that right now with the multitude of companies competing in the race towards a vaccine and/or treatment for Covid-19 and the novel coronavirus that causes the disease. And if you’ve been good at timing the market, you could have made some good money on some of these candidates.
Of course, if you held the stock too long, you could have lost your shirt as well.
That doesn’t mean. However, that buy and hold investors should avoid the biotech sector altogether. There are still some attractively priced small-cap biotech companies working on treatments for a range of conditions that provide them with a large addressable base. And we’ve identified seven of these stocks in this special presentation.
View the "7 Great Biotech Stocks That Don’t Depend on a Coronavirus Cure".