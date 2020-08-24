XBiotech, AstraZeneca rise; Churchill Downs, Gilead fall

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially Monday:

XBiotech, Inc., up $1.21 to $19.57.

The biotechnology company's antibody screening technology will benefit from the FDA's emergency authorization of plasma for COVID-19 patients.

Catalent Inc., up $1.97 to $88.46.

The maker of drug delivery systems expanded its manufacturing support deal with AstraZeneca for a potential COVID-19 vaccine.

Churchill Downs Inc., down $1.69 to $172.54.

The racetrack operator and gambling company will run the 146th Kentucky Derby without fans in attendance.

AstraZeneca Plc., up $1.05 to $56.76.

The U.S. is considering fast-tracking the drug developer's potential COVID-19 vaccine, according to media reports.

JPMorgan Chase & Co., up $2.74 to $100.06.

Banks made broad gains as global markets rallied around hopes for a coronavirus vaccine and continued economic recovery.

American Airlines Group Inc., up $1.28 to $13.44.

Airlines made gains as hopes for a COVID-19 vaccine raised the possibility that demand for travel will recover.

Gilead Sciences Inc., down 42 cents to $66.08.

The biotechnology company's drug remdesivir showed disappointing results as a COVID-19 treatment in a published study.

Barrick Gold Corp., down 34 cents to $28.97.

The price of gold slipped as investors turned away from safe-play holdings.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

Company Beat the Market™ Rank Current Price Price Change Dividend Yield P/E Ratio Consensus Rating Consensus Price Target Gilead Sciences (GILD) 2.3 $66.08 -0.6% 4.12% -275.32 Hold $78.31 JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) 2.8 $100.07 +2.8% 3.60% 13.50 Buy $110.89 Churchill Downs (CHDN) 1.7 $172.70 -0.9% 0.34% -55.18 Buy $148.00 Catalent (CTLT) 1.1 $88.44 +2.3% N/A 126.34 Buy $85.71 American Airlines Group (AAL) 1.4 $13.42 +10.4% N/A -1.64 Hold $18.73 Barrick Gold (ABX) 1.2 C$38.27 -0.9% 0.60% 15.87 Buy C$36.70