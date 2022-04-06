Yellen: Russia invasion will have 'enormous repercussions'





WASHINGTON (AP) — Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warned a House panel Wednesday that Russia’s aggression in Eastern Europe will have "enormous economic repercussions in Ukraine and beyond.”

“Globally, spillovers from the crisis are heightening economic vulnerabilities in many countries that are already facing higher debt burdens and limited policy options as they recover from COVID-19," Yellen said in remarks prepared for delivery to the House Financial Services Committee. They were part of her annual testimony on the state of the international financial system.

Yellen said Russia's invasion “including the atrocities committed against innocent Ukrainians in Bucha, are reprehensible, represent an unacceptable affront to the rules-based global order, and will have enormous economic repercussions for the world.”

Her prepared remarks also touched on the need for food and energy security and debt sustainability globally, and included a request for Congress to provide support to the International Monetary Fund and World Bank organizations, which have provided grants and humanitarian funds financing to the world’s poorest and most vulnerable.

The United States and Western allies have imposed an avalanche of sanctions against Russia in the first weeks of the war and administration officials in recent days have put more focus on closing loopholes that Russia might try to use to circumvent them.

“Treasury is committed to holding Russia accountable for its actions so it cannot benefit from the international financial system,” Yellen said the remarks.

Inflation and its effects on corporate earnings going forward is the headline story taking over the stock market. The Consumer Price Index rose at a 6.8% pace on a year-over-year (YOY) basis. That marked the fastest rate since June 1982.And even when the CPI stripped away food and energy prices (because who buys groceries or puts gas in their car?), the CPI was still 4.9% on a YOY level, the highest since 1991.The market is coming to grips with the idea that not only is inflation is not transitory, but that it’s drawn the attention of the Federal Reserve. And after the Federal Reserve’s last meeting, investors are starting to see how the market may be affected in 2022.Growth investors may be able to ride out whatever comes next. The same can’t be said for income investors, particularly those who are at or nearing retirement age. The effect of inflation may be having a stark effect on their portfolios at a time when they need money the most.One great way to offset the effect of inflation in their portfolios is by buying high-quality dividend stocks. And that’s the focus of this special presentation. Dividends can help provide a source of income. And for investors who don’t need the money right away, reinvesting dividends can allow for a greater total return.In this special presentation, we’ll highlight seven stocks that made the MarketBeat list of 100 dividend-paying companies that received the highest average rating among analysts in the last 12 months.