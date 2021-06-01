Zoom's boom continues in 1Q, raising post-pandemic hopes





SAN RAMON, Calif. (AP) — Zoom is still booming, raising prospects that the video-conferencing service will be able to sustain its momentum, even as the easing pandemic lessens the need for virtual meetings.

Some signs for optimism emerged in the company’s latest quarterly earnings report released Tuesday. That fueled a modest rally in Zoom's recently slumping stock.

Zoom CEO Eric Yuan sought to reassure Wall Street that the San Jose, California, company will still play a key role in an evolving environment that is expected to give workers more flexibility to split their time between the home and office.

“We are energized to help lead the evolution to hybrid work that allows greater flexibility, productivity, and happiness to both in-person and virtual connections," Yuan said.

Zoom’s revenue and profit continued to grow at dizzying rates that surpassed analysts' projections. But other indicators depicted a company that may face more headwinds with the lifting of stay-at-home restrictions that propelling the video-conferencing service’s popularity during the past 15 months.

In one key measure, Zoom ended its February-April quarter with 497,000 customers that employed at least 10 workers and subscribed to the premium version of its service. That was a gain of 29,900 customers in that category from the November-January quarter, Zoom’s smallest increase during a three-month period since 2019.

By comparison, Zoom added more than 183,000 customers with 10 or more employees during the same period last year when the pandemic clampdowns were still in an early stage.

But Zoom management provided a show of confidence by projecting revenue above analysts' estimates for both the current May-July quarter and its entire fiscal year. according to FactSet Research.

For its full year ending next January, Zoom now foresees annual revenue of nearly $4 billion. That would be a roughly 50% increase from last year, which saw revenue quadruple from the previous year.

The uncertainty surrounding Zoom’s prospects in a post-pandemic economy already has caused its stock price to plunge by more than 40% from its peak of nearly $589 reached last October. Zoom’s current market value of nearly $100 billion is still more than triple what it was before the World Health Organization declared a global pandemic in March 2020.

What’s more, Zoom is making far more money than it did before the pandemic.

Zoom Video Communications Inc. earned $227 million, or 74 cents per share, during its most recent quarter, up from a profit of $27 million at the same time last year. Revenue for the period nearly tripled from the same time last year to $956.2 million.

The company's stock was up 3.2% in after-hours trading following the release of the earnings report.

Featured Article: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Companies Mentioned in This Article

Company MarketRank™ Current Price Price Change Dividend Yield P/E Ratio Consensus Rating Consensus Price Target Zoom Video Communications (ZM) 1.8 $327.72 -1.1% N/A 145.65 Hold $419.23

After a year like 2020, many Americans figure that just getting to 2021 was enough. But for many people, the start of a new year still means making resolutions. And while many Americans are still waking up to Groundhog’s Day, there is hope that things will look dramatically different in September than they do right now.Some of the most popular resolutions include losing weight, exercising more, or taking steps to get our life and/or business more organized. And many pure-play companies lean into these trends and are doing well.As an alternative to this, you can also invest in companies that are not pure plays but can still benefit from consumers looking to start fresh. Owning these stocks helps you manage your risk. If the trend holds, you can ride the wave. On the other hand, if the wave turns into a ripple, the stocks have other catalysts to get them through.In this special presentation, we’ll take a look at both of these categories. We’ve got several pure-play companies that let investors buy stocks in companies benefiting from these trends. We’ll also give you a few stocks that fall in the latter category.These are stocks that you might buy at any time and for many reasons. However, they present excellent buys as the new year begins.