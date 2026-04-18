abrdn Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) Short Interest Update

abrdn Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH - Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 61,693 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the March 15th total of 77,130 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 146,576 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

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Institutional Trading of abrdn Healthcare Investors

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in abrdn Healthcare Investors by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,683,466 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $88,705,000 after buying an additional 481,548 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of abrdn Healthcare Investors by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,299,644 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $20,131,000 after acquiring an additional 110,011 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of abrdn Healthcare Investors by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,198,855 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $22,130,000 after acquiring an additional 159,618 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of abrdn Healthcare Investors by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 529,826 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $8,604,000 after acquiring an additional 95,441 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in abrdn Healthcare Investors by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 501,067 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $9,490,000 after purchasing an additional 95,667 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.60% of the company's stock.

abrdn Healthcare Investors Stock Up 1.0%

HQH traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $19.95. 156,357 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 154,328. abrdn Healthcare Investors has a 12-month low of $15.00 and a 12-month high of $20.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.82 and a 200-day moving average of $18.91.

abrdn Healthcare Investors Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.6%. This is a boost from abrdn Healthcare Investors's previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 20th.

About abrdn Healthcare Investors

abrdn Healthcare Investors NYSE: HQH is a closed-end management investment company that seeks long-term capital appreciation and current income by investing primarily in equity securities of companies operating in the healthcare sector. The fund’s portfolio generally comprises a diversified mix of domestic and international healthcare issuers, spanning pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, medical devices, healthcare services, and related industries.

The fund employs a fundamental, research-driven approach to select investments, focusing on companies with strong balance sheets, innovative product pipelines and the potential for sustainable revenue growth.

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