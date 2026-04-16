ADF Group (TSE:DRX) Stock Price Down 9.2% - Time to Sell?

ADF Group Inc. (TSE:DRX - Get Free Report) shares traded down 9.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$9.38 and last traded at C$9.72. 103,388 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 94% from the average session volume of 53,286 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.71.

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ADF Group Stock Down 15.6%

The firm has a market cap of C$258.12 million, a P/E ratio of 8.95 and a beta of -0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$9.77 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.65.

ADF Group (TSE:DRX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$78.79 million for the quarter. ADF Group had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 11.29%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ADF Group Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About ADF Group

ADF Group Inc is a North American leader in the design and engineering of connections, fabrication, including the application of industrial coatings, and installation of complex steel structures, heavy steel built-ups, as well as in miscellaneous and architectural metals for the non-residential infrastructure sector. ADF Group Inc is one of the few players in the industry capable of handling highly technically complex mega projects on fast-track schedules in the commercial, institutional, industrial and public sectors.

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