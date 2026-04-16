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ADF Group (TSE:DRX) Stock Price Down 9.2% - Time to Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
April 16, 2026
ADF Group logo with Industrials background
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Key Points

  • Shares fell 9.2% intraday to C$9.72 (low C$9.38) on Thursday with 103,388 shares traded, a 94% increase versus average volume and a prior close of C$10.71.
  • Recent results and valuation suggest strength: market cap C$258.1M and P/E 8.95, Q1 EPS C$0.23 on C$78.79M revenue, ROE 16.99% and analysts expect about C$0.20 EPS for the year.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of ADF Group.

ADF Group Inc. (TSE:DRX - Get Free Report) shares traded down 9.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$9.38 and last traded at C$9.72. 103,388 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 94% from the average session volume of 53,286 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.71.

ADF Group Stock Down 15.6%

The firm has a market cap of C$258.12 million, a P/E ratio of 8.95 and a beta of -0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$9.77 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.65.

ADF Group (TSE:DRX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$78.79 million for the quarter. ADF Group had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 11.29%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ADF Group Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About ADF Group

(Get Free Report)

ADF Group Inc is a North American leader in the design and engineering of connections, fabrication, including the application of industrial coatings, and installation of complex steel structures, heavy steel built-ups, as well as in miscellaneous and architectural metals for the non-residential infrastructure sector. ADF Group Inc is one of the few players in the industry capable of handling highly technically complex mega projects on fast-track schedules in the commercial, institutional, industrial and public sectors.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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