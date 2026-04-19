Aegon NV (NYSE:AEG) Receives Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Aegon NV (NYSE:AEG - Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

AEG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Aegon in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. They issued a "hold" rating for the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Aegon from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, February 21st. Weiss Ratings downgraded Aegon from a "buy (a-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on Aegon in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Aegon in a report on Friday, January 9th.

Get Aegon alerts: Sign Up

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Aegon

Aegon News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Aegon this week:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aegon

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Aegon by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,192 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Aegon by 8.1% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 20,041 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Aegon by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,716 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Aegon by 2.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 77,076 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Aegon by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 40,187 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares during the period. 4.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aegon Price Performance

Shares of AEG opened at $8.11 on Friday. Aegon has a 1 year low of $6.01 and a 1 year high of $8.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.39 and a 200-day moving average of $7.57.

Aegon Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.2469 dividend. This represents a yield of 671.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Aegon's payout ratio is presently -262.50%.

Aegon Company Profile

Aegon N.V. is a multinational financial services company headquartered in The Hague, Netherlands, specializing in life insurance, pensions and asset management. Established in 1983 through the merger of AGO and Ennia, Aegon has built a reputation for offering retirement solutions, savings products and protection plans aimed at helping customers secure their financial futures. The company operates under well-known brands, including Transamerica in the United States, and serves both individual and corporate clients.

Throughout its history, Aegon has pursued strategic acquisitions and partnerships to strengthen its market position and broaden its service offerings.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Aegon, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Aegon wasn't on the list.

While Aegon currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here