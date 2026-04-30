Aegon NV (NYSE:AEG) Short Interest Update

Aegon NV (NYSE:AEG - Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totaling 2,435,274 shares, a drop of 20.9% from the March 31st total of 3,077,130 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 6,206,596 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

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Aegon Trading Up 2.8%

AEG traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.25. 6,190,391 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,383,627. The company's fifty day moving average price is $7.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. Aegon has a fifty-two week low of $6.43 and a fifty-two week high of $8.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.54 billion, a PE ratio of -51.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.79.

Aegon Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.2469 per share. This represents a yield of 671.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. Aegon's payout ratio is currently -237.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AEG. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on shares of Aegon in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Aegon from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 21st. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Aegon from a "buy (a-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Aegon in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Aegon in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. They issued a "hold" rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aegon presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $10.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Aegon

Institutional Trading of Aegon

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEG. ABC Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Aegon in the 3rd quarter valued at $16,634,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Aegon in the 3rd quarter worth $1,223,000. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. acquired a new position in Aegon in the 3rd quarter worth $1,747,000. XY Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Aegon in the 3rd quarter worth $5,478,000. Finally, Arrowpoint Investment Partners Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Aegon during the 3rd quarter worth about $15,408,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.32% of the company's stock.

Aegon Company Profile

Aegon N.V. is a multinational financial services company headquartered in The Hague, Netherlands, specializing in life insurance, pensions and asset management. Established in 1983 through the merger of AGO and Ennia, Aegon has built a reputation for offering retirement solutions, savings products and protection plans aimed at helping customers secure their financial futures. The company operates under well-known brands, including Transamerica in the United States, and serves both individual and corporate clients.

Throughout its history, Aegon has pursued strategic acquisitions and partnerships to strengthen its market position and broaden its service offerings.

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