Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Reaches New 1-Year High - Here's What Happened

Aegon NV (NYSE:AEG - Get Free Report)'s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $8.18 and last traded at $8.1750, with a volume of 560286 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.03.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

AEG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Aegon in a report on Friday, January 9th. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on Aegon in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings downgraded Aegon from a "buy (a-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Aegon in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. They set a "hold" rating for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Aegon from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $10.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Aegon

Aegon Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.38 and a 200 day moving average of $7.58. The company has a market capitalization of $16.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Aegon Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.2469 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 671.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Aegon's payout ratio is currently -237.50%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aegon

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEG. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Aegon by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 77,076 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Aegon by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 75,569 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 10,591 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Aegon by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 142,277 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 23,670 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aegon during the 2nd quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Aegon by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 92,294 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921 shares during the period. 4.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Aegon

Aegon N.V. is a multinational financial services company headquartered in The Hague, Netherlands, specializing in life insurance, pensions and asset management. Established in 1983 through the merger of AGO and Ennia, Aegon has built a reputation for offering retirement solutions, savings products and protection plans aimed at helping customers secure their financial futures. The company operates under well-known brands, including Transamerica in the United States, and serves both individual and corporate clients.

Throughout its history, Aegon has pursued strategic acquisitions and partnerships to strengthen its market position and broaden its service offerings.

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