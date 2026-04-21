AGI (NYSE:AGBK) Trading Down 4.9% - Should You Sell?

AGI Inc (NYSE:AGBK - Get Free Report)'s stock price was down 4.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.50 and last traded at $7.4160. Approximately 7,571 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 672,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.80.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AGBK shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of AGI in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on AGI in a research note on Monday, March 9th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on AGI in a research note on Monday, March 9th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Zacks Research raised AGI to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Susquehanna started coverage on AGI in a research note on Monday, March 9th. They issued a "positive" rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $17.14.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AGI

AGI Trading Down 3.3%

The business's 50-day moving average price is $9.24.

AGI (NYSE:AGBK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $547.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.66 million.

About AGI

Our mission is to revolutionize financial services for the largest and fastest growing segment of Brazil's population: individuals who have been underserved by incumbent banks and have not been effectively reached by digital-only banks. We seek to make credit and banking solutions more accessible and affordable for the Brazilian consumers who we believe need it the most, including social security beneficiaries and private and public sector workers. We have designed a unique value proposition for this population, who may be older, have a lower income, be less tech-savvy or have less access to education.

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