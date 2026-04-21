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Air China (OTCMKTS:AIRYY) Shares Gap Up - Should You Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
April 21, 2026
Air China logo with Transportation background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Air China shares gapped up about 10.6%, opening at $13.30 from $12.03, although trading volume was light (~1,096 shares).
  • Zacks recently downgraded the stock to a "strong sell" and the MarketBeat consensus rating is "Sell".
  • Fundamentals look weak: quarterly EPS of ($0.61) missed the $0.09 estimate, the company has negative margins and ROE, low liquidity (current ratio 0.30) and high leverage (debt/equity 4.13), and the share price is below its 50- and 200-day moving averages.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Air China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AIRYY - Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.0250, but opened at $13.30. Air China shares last traded at $13.30, with a volume of 1,096 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Zacks Research downgraded Air China from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Sell".

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AIRYY

Air China Stock Up 10.6%

The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13. The firm has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.33 and a beta of -0.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.05.

Air China (OTCMKTS:AIRYY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 27th. The transportation company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.70). Air China had a negative return on equity of 4.57% and a negative net margin of 1.05%.The business had revenue of $12.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.63 billion.

About Air China

(Get Free Report)

Air China Limited, trading on the OTCMKTS as AIRYY, is the flag carrier of the People's Republic of China and one of the country's major state-owned airlines. Established in 1988 following the restructuring of the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC), Air China offers a broad range of air transportation services for passengers and cargo. Its core operations include scheduled domestic flights, international and regional routes, as well as charter services.

The airline operates a diverse fleet of Airbus and Boeing aircraft, serving more than 200 destinations across six continents.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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