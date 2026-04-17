AIRO Group (NASDAQ:AIRO) Upgraded at Zacks Research

AIRO Group (NASDAQ:AIRO - Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Zacks Research to a "hold" rating in a research note issued on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on AIRO. Wall Street Zen lowered AIRO Group from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 11th. Mizuho lowered their target price on AIRO Group from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 5th. BTIG Research reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of AIRO Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (e)" rating on shares of AIRO Group in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $19.67.

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AIRO Group Stock Performance

AIRO opened at $8.65 on Wednesday. AIRO Group has a 52-week low of $7.28 and a 52-week high of $39.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.91 million and a PE ratio of 432.50. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $9.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.44.

AIRO Group (NASDAQ:AIRO - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $48.28 million for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO John Uczekaj sold 3,415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.84, for a total transaction of $30,188.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 20,111 shares of the company's stock, valued at $177,781.24. This represents a 14.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CFO Mariya Pylypiv sold 20,078 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.26, for a total value of $206,000.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 49,887 shares in the company, valued at $511,840.62. This represents a 28.70% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 23,889 shares of company stock worth $240,319 in the last three months.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AIRO Group

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Leonteq Securities AG acquired a new stake in AIRO Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in AIRO Group during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AIRO Group in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AIRO Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of AIRO Group in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000.

About AIRO Group

We are a technologically differentiated aerospace, autonomy, and air mobility platform targeting 21st century aerospace and defense opportunities. We leverage decades of industry expertise and connections across the drone, aviation, and avionics markets to provide leading solutions to the aerospace and defense market. We offer connected and diversified solutions providing operational synergies across our segments and are powered by an international footprint as well as supplier and public sector relationships.

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