Alithya Group (TSE:ALYA) Trading Down 2.8% - Should You Sell?

Alithya Group Inc. (TSE:ALYA - Get Free Report)'s stock price was down 2.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.37 and last traded at C$1.38. Approximately 5,310 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 65,166 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.42.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on ALYA shares. Ventum Financial upped their price objective on shares of Alithya Group from C$2.85 to C$3.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Scotiabank set a C$40.00 price objective on shares of Alithya Group and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of C$12.25.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ALYA

Alithya Group Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.95. The company's 50 day moving average is C$1.39 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of C$137.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of -0.61.

Alithya Group (TSE:ALYA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 13th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter. Alithya Group had a negative net margin of 4.51% and a negative return on equity of 13.00%. The business had revenue of C$115.16 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alithya Group Inc. will post 0.0400733 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Alithya Group

In related news, insider Amar Bukkasagaram sold 2,489,682 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.60, for a total value of C$3,983,491.20. Company insiders own 24.03% of the company's stock.

About Alithya Group

Alithya Group Inc is a leader in Strategy and digital transformation, with professionals in Canada, the us, and Europe. Its integrated offering is laid out as follows: Strategy, custom solutions, Microsoft solutions, and Oracle solutions. Clients entrust the company with their strategic projects across Banking, Investment and Insurance, Energy, Manufacturing, Retail and Distribution, Telecommunications, Transportation, Professional Services, Healthcare, and Government sectors. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from Canada.

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