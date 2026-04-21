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Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) Hits New 52-Week High - Here's What Happened

Written by MarketBeat
April 21, 2026
Allianz logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • 52-week high: Allianz's stock hit a new 52-week high of $46.58 on Tuesday and last traded at $46.55 on a volume of 11,826 shares (prior close $45.94).
  • Analyst moves: Goldman Sachs upgraded Allianz to a "buy" while Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage with a "hold," leaving the consensus average rating at "Hold" (1 Strong Buy, 2 Buy, 3 Hold, 1 Sell).
  • Quarterly results: Allianz reported Q results with EPS of $0.83 beating the $0.74 estimate and revenue of $33.04 billion; the company has a market cap of $176.36 billion and a P/E of 14.76.
  • Interested in Allianz? Here are five stocks we like better.

Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY - Get Free Report)'s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $46.58 and last traded at $46.55, with a volume of 11826 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ALIZY. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Allianz from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on Allianz in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. They issued a "hold" rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold".

Read Our Latest Research Report on Allianz

Allianz Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.82 and a 200 day moving average of $43.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.63.

Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $33.04 billion during the quarter. Allianz had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 5.80%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Allianz SE will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Allianz

(Get Free Report)

Allianz SE is a multinational financial services company headquartered in Munich, Germany, with a history dating back to 1890. The company is primarily known as a major global insurer and asset manager, offering a wide range of insurance and risk management products for individuals, businesses and institutional clients. Allianz's operations encompass property and casualty insurance, life and health insurance, retirement solutions and specialty risk coverage for commercial and corporate customers.

In addition to underwriting insurance, Allianz operates substantial asset management businesses that manage investments on behalf of its insurance operations and external clients.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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