Alphabet (GOOG) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG - Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 21st. Analysts expect Alphabet to announce earnings of $2.87 per share and revenue of $116.5285 billion for the quarter. Interested persons may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, July 22, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The information services provider reported $5.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.68 by $2.43. The company had revenue of $109.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $106.96 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 37.92%.Alphabet's revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Alphabet to post $14 EPS for the current fiscal year and $15 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Alphabet Stock Up 1.9%

GOOG stock opened at $357.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.33 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $368.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $335.92. Alphabet has a 52 week low of $181.50 and a 52 week high of $404.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 8th. This is a positive change from Alphabet's previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. Alphabet's dividend payout ratio is currently 6.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Phillip Securities lowered shares of Alphabet from a "strong-buy" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $420.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Scotiabank reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $450.00 price target (up from $400.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Alphabet from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $378.53.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GOOG

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,050 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $387,061.50. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,481 shares in the company, valued at $545,941.03. This represents a 41.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 8,998 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.29, for a total transaction of $3,142,911.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 75,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,298,044.10. This represents a 10.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 159,415 shares of company stock valued at $7,672,279 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Alphabet

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc raised its position in Alphabet by 3.3% during the third quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 1,093 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. now owns 5,675 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,168 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC now owns 1,611 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company's stock.

Key Alphabet News

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc NASDAQ: GOOG is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as "Other Bets." Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company's history.

Alphabet's core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company's ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

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