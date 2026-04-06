Alphamin Resources (CVE:AFM) Stock Price Down 2.5% - What's Next?

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Alphamin Resources Stock Performance

Alphamin Resources Corp. ( CVE:AFM Get Free Report ) shares dropped 2.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$1.15 and last traded at C$1.15. Approximately 92,050 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 1,581,912 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.18.

The company's fifty day moving average price is C$1.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.57, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.90.

About Alphamin Resources

Alphamin Resources Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of tin concentrates. Its principal project is the Bisie tin mine located in the Democratic Republic of Congo. The company was formerly known as La Plata Gold Corporation and changed its name to Alphamin Resources Corp. in October 2008. Alphamin Resources Corp. was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Grand Baie, Mauritius.

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