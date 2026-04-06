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Alphamin Resources (CVE:AFM) Stock Price Down 2.5% - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
April 6, 2026
Alphamin Resources logo with Basic Materials background
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Key Points

  • Shares fell 2.5% to C$1.15 on Monday with just ~92,050 shares traded, about 94% below average, indicating notably thin liquidity.
  • The stock sits near its 200‑day moving average (C$1.17) but below its 50‑day (C$1.27); the company has a market cap of C$1.46B, a PE of 9.93, debt‑to‑equity of 11.57 and healthy current/quick ratios (~2.31/2.03).
  • Alphamin is a tin producer whose principal asset is the Bisie tin mine in the Democratic Republic of Congo.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Alphamin Resources.

Alphamin Resources Corp. (CVE:AFM - Get Free Report) shares dropped 2.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$1.15 and last traded at C$1.15. Approximately 92,050 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 1,581,912 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.18.

Alphamin Resources Stock Performance

The company's fifty day moving average price is C$1.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.57, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.90.

About Alphamin Resources

(Get Free Report)

Alphamin Resources Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of tin concentrates. Its principal project is the Bisie tin mine located in the Democratic Republic of Congo. The company was formerly known as La Plata Gold Corporation and changed its name to Alphamin Resources Corp. in October 2008. Alphamin Resources Corp. was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Grand Baie, Mauritius.

See Also

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