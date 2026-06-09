Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) Receives Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Shares of Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE - Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $117.5385.

AEE has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Ameren from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Ameren from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley set a $110.00 price target on shares of Ameren in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Ameren from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Ameren from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th.

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Ameren Price Performance

NYSE AEE opened at $107.27 on Tuesday. Ameren has a 12 month low of $93.50 and a 12 month high of $115.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.47. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $110.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.66.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. Ameren has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.250-5.450 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ameren will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameren Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. Ameren's payout ratio is 53.96%.

Insider Transactions at Ameren

In other Ameren news, SVP Theresa A. Shaw sold 1,500 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.35, for a total value of $164,025.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 32,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,602,317.05. The trade was a 4.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Ameren

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 285.5% in the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 266 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameren in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 6,040.0% in the second quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 307 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 6,080.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 309 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 74.9% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 292 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.09% of the company's stock.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation NYSE: AEE is an integrated energy company headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, that provides electric and natural gas delivery and related services in portions of Missouri and Illinois. The company operates regulated utility businesses that serve a broad mix of residential, commercial and industrial customers, and it participates in wholesale energy markets and transmission operations that support reliable service across its service territories.

Ameren's core activities include generation, transmission and distribution of electricity, distribution of natural gas, and the provision of customer energy solutions such as demand-side management and energy efficiency programs.

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