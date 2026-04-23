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American Integrity Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:AII) Receives Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Brokerages

Written by MarketBeat
April 23, 2026
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Key Points

  • Eight analysts give American Integrity a consensus rating of Moderate Buy (6 buys, 1 hold, 1 sell) with an average 12-month target of $27.50.
  • The company beat quarterly expectations (Q: EPS $1.11 vs. $0.79 expected), trades at a P/E of 3.55, and shows strong profitability (ROE 36.87%, net margin 36.03%), with analysts forecasting about 2.73 EPS for the year.
  • American Integrity paid a special dividend of $1.02 per share on March 30, with an ex-dividend date of March 16.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of American Integrity Insurance Group.

American Integrity Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:AII - Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of "Moderate Buy" by the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.50.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AII. Raymond James Financial set a $28.00 target price on American Integrity Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Citigroup reiterated a "market outperform" rating on shares of American Integrity Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on American Integrity Insurance Group from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of American Integrity Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st.

Get Our Latest Research Report on AII

American Integrity Insurance Group Stock Performance

NYSE AII opened at $18.83 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $368.59 million and a P/E ratio of 3.55. American Integrity Insurance Group has a one year low of $15.77 and a one year high of $26.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.41.

American Integrity Insurance Group (NYSE:AII - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $68.07 million during the quarter. American Integrity Insurance Group had a return on equity of 36.87% and a net margin of 36.03%. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Integrity Insurance Group will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Integrity Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th.

Institutional Trading of American Integrity Insurance Group

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in American Integrity Insurance Group in the third quarter worth $33,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Integrity Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in American Integrity Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey lifted its position in American Integrity Insurance Group by 172.7% in the fourth quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 2,446 shares of the company's stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in American Integrity Insurance Group in the third quarter worth $72,000.

American Integrity Insurance Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Integrity Insurance Group, Ltd. is a specialized provider of personal lines residential property insurance based in Jacksonville Beach, Florida. The company underwrites a variety of policies including homeowners multiple peril, condominium unitowners, dwelling fire, wind-only, personal umbrella and renters insurance. Its product suite is designed to protect against hurricane, windstorm, hail and other weather-related risks common to Florida’s coastal and inland regions.

Founded in 2004, American Integrity operates primarily through a network of independent insurance agents across the state of Florida.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for American Integrity Insurance Group (NYSE:AII)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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