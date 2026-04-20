AMREP (NYSE:AXR) Major Shareholder Purchases $41,392.75 in Stock

AMREP Corporation (NYSE:AXR - Get Free Report) major shareholder James Dahl purchased 1,519 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.25 per share, with a total value of $41,392.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider owned 478,977 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,052,123.25. This represents a 0.32% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company's stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

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AMREP Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE AXR traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $27.36. 13,674 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,759. The company has a market capitalization of $145.28 million, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.23. AMREP Corporation has a 52-week low of $17.61 and a 52-week high of $29.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.03.

AMREP (NYSE:AXR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The business services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $14.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.03 million. AMREP had a net margin of 24.40% and a return on equity of 9.58%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMREP

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXR. NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in AMREP by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,650 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AMREP during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in AMREP by 781.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,795 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in AMREP by 42.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,394 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 3,077 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AMREP during the third quarter valued at about $453,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.85% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on AXR. Wall Street Zen upgraded AMREP to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday. Freedom Capital cut AMREP from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of AMREP in a report on Monday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold".

View Our Latest Stock Report on AMREP

About AMREP

AMREP Corporation NYSE: AXR is a Denver-area based company specializing in land development and natural resource management. Since its founding in 1961, AMREP has built a diversified platform that spans real estate operations and resource extraction, serving both individual and institutional clients in the western United States.

Through its real estate segment, AMREP Southwest Inc acquires, develops and markets residential lots in planned communities across New Mexico and Colorado. Notable projects include the Tanoan Country Club and adjacent residential neighborhoods near Albuquerque, where the company employs a direct-to-consumer marketing model to reach out-of-state and local buyers.

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