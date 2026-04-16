ams-OSRAM (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) Shares Gap Up - Should You Buy?

ams-OSRAM AG Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:AMSSY - Get Free Report)'s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.3828, but opened at $7.50. ams-OSRAM shares last traded at $7.1736, with a volume of 753 shares.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMSSY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of ams-OSRAM to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of ams-OSRAM from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Reduce".

Read Our Latest Research Report on ams-OSRAM

ams-OSRAM Trading Up 7.2%

The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The company's 50-day moving average is $5.36 and its 200 day moving average is $5.64.

ams-OSRAM (OTCMKTS:AMSSY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.83 million. ams-OSRAM had a negative net margin of 3.76% and a positive return on equity of 6.11%. Research analysts predict that ams-OSRAM AG Unsponsored ADR will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

ams-OSRAM Company Profile

ams-OSRAM AG is a global technology company specializing in optical solutions, combining the sensor expertise of ams with the lighting heritage of OSRAM. The company develops and manufactures a broad range of high-performance products, including light-emitting diodes (LEDs), laser diode and infrared (IR) emitters, optical sensors, and sensor interfaces. These components are used across a variety of applications to enable advanced illumination, sensing, and imaging capabilities.

The company's product portfolio serves diverse end markets such as consumer electronics, automotive, industrial, and medical.

Further Reading

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