Free Trial
→ MAJOR BUY ALERT: Mar-a-Lago/Trump/Elon (From InvestorPlace) (Ad)tc pixel

ams-OSRAM (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) Shares Gap Up - Should You Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
April 16, 2026
ams-OSRAM logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares gapped up premarket — AMSSY opened at $7.50 after a $6.3828 close and was last at $7.1736 (up ~7.2%) on light volume (753 shares).
  • The company beat quarterly estimates with $0.20 EPS vs. $0.04 expected and $1.02B in revenue vs. $870.8M est., but still shows a negative net margin (-3.76%) and a negative P/E (-10.10).
  • Analyst sentiment remains weak: three analysts rate the stock a Hold and one a Sell, recent notes include Deutsche Bank lowering to Hold and Zacks moving from Strong Sell to Hold, leaving an average rating of "Reduce".
  • Five stocks to consider instead of ams-OSRAM.

ams-OSRAM AG Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:AMSSY - Get Free Report)'s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.3828, but opened at $7.50. ams-OSRAM shares last traded at $7.1736, with a volume of 753 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMSSY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of ams-OSRAM to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of ams-OSRAM from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Reduce".

Read Our Latest Research Report on ams-OSRAM

ams-OSRAM Trading Up 7.2%

The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The company's 50-day moving average is $5.36 and its 200 day moving average is $5.64.

ams-OSRAM (OTCMKTS:AMSSY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.83 million. ams-OSRAM had a negative net margin of 3.76% and a positive return on equity of 6.11%. Research analysts predict that ams-OSRAM AG Unsponsored ADR will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

ams-OSRAM Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ams-OSRAM AG is a global technology company specializing in optical solutions, combining the sensor expertise of ams with the lighting heritage of OSRAM. The company develops and manufactures a broad range of high-performance products, including light-emitting diodes (LEDs), laser diode and infrared (IR) emitters, optical sensors, and sensor interfaces. These components are used across a variety of applications to enable advanced illumination, sensing, and imaging capabilities.

The company's product portfolio serves diverse end markets such as consumer electronics, automotive, industrial, and medical.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in ams-OSRAM Right Now?

Before you consider ams-OSRAM, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and ams-OSRAM wasn't on the list.

While ams-OSRAM currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

(Almost) Everything You Need To Know About The EV Market Cover
(Almost) Everything You Need To Know About The EV Market

Looking to profit from the electric vehicle mega-trend? Click the link to see our list of which EV stocks show the most long-term potential.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

With Nike Shares Near a 12-Year Low, Is Now the Time to Be Brave?
With Nike Shares Near a 12-Year Low, Is Now the Time to Be Brave?
By Sam Quirke | April 12, 2026
tc pixel
Iran's New Leader Just Said Something That Should Terrify Every American
Iran's New Leader Just Said Something That Should Terrify Every American
From American Alternative (Ad)
AI, Satellites and Staples: Insiders Are Buying and Selling 3 Big Names
AI, Satellites and Staples: Insiders Are Buying and Selling 3 Big Names
By Leo Miller | April 13, 2026
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
By Sam Quirke | April 15, 2026
Microsoft’s Copilot Problem Isn’t What You Think
Microsoft’s Copilot Problem Isn’t What You Think
By Chris Markoch | April 12, 2026
tc pixel
a $1.5 trillion seismic market event?!?
a $1.5 trillion seismic market event?!?
From The Oxford Club (Ad)
3 Different Fintech Giants: Turnaround, Stability, or Risky Bet?
3 Different Fintech Giants: Turnaround, Stability, or Risky Bet?
By Peter Frank | April 12, 2026
A Quiet Outperformer With a Catastrophe Caveat
A Quiet Outperformer With a Catastrophe Caveat
By Peter Frank | April 14, 2026

Recent Videos

The Market Just BLEW UP — 7 Stocks to Watch Before You Do Anything
The Market Just BLEW UP — 7 Stocks to Watch Before You Do Anything
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Software Just Had Its Best Day in a Year — Here‘s What to Buy Right Now
Software Just Had Its Best Day in a Year — Here's What to Buy Right Now
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Tech Rally, Stock Picks & Live Analysis
Tech Rally, Stock Picks & Live Analysis
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines