ANA (OTCMKTS:ALNPY) Shares Gap Down - What's Next?

ANA Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALNPY - Get Free Report)'s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.7450, but opened at $3.62. ANA shares last traded at $3.78, with a volume of 674 shares traded.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALNPY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Nomura downgraded ANA from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Smbc Nikko Sec. raised ANA to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold".

Check Out Our Latest Report on ANA

ANA Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.94 and a 200-day moving average of $3.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.46.

ANA (OTCMKTS:ALNPY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. ANA had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 6.47%.

About ANA

All Nippon Airways Co, Ltd. OTCMKTS: ALNPY is a Tokyo-based airline offering passenger and cargo air transportation services. Founded in 1952, the company operates scheduled flights under its ANA brand, providing a network of domestic and international routes. In addition to core flight operations, ANA delivers ancillary services including in-flight catering, ground handling and aircraft maintenance.

ANA’s diversified business model encompasses several subsidiaries such as ANA Wings and Air Japan for regional operations, and ANA Cargo for freight services.

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