ANA (OTCMKTS:ALNPY) Stock Price Down 7.9% - Should You Sell?

ANA Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALNPY - Get Free Report) shares fell 7.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.60 and last traded at $3.60. 1,287 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 7,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.91.

Get ANA alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ALNPY. Nomura cut ANA from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Smbc Nikko Sec. upgraded ANA to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold".

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ANA

ANA Trading Down 4.7%

The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.93 and a 200 day moving average of $3.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.46.

ANA (OTCMKTS:ALNPY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. ANA had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 6.47%.

ANA Company Profile

All Nippon Airways Co, Ltd. OTCMKTS: ALNPY is a Tokyo-based airline offering passenger and cargo air transportation services. Founded in 1952, the company operates scheduled flights under its ANA brand, providing a network of domestic and international routes. In addition to core flight operations, ANA delivers ancillary services including in-flight catering, ground handling and aircraft maintenance.

ANA’s diversified business model encompasses several subsidiaries such as ANA Wings and Air Japan for regional operations, and ANA Cargo for freight services.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider ANA, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and ANA wasn't on the list.

While ANA currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here