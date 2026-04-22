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ANA (OTCMKTS:ALNPY) Stock Price Down 7.9% - Should You Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
April 22, 2026
ANA logo with Transportation background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares fell 7.9% to $3.60 intraday on Wednesday on very light volume (1,287 shares traded, about 83% below the average), after previously closing at $3.91.
  • Nomura downgraded ANA from "strong-buy" to "hold", and the stock now carries an average analyst rating of "Hold" with two analysts on record giving a Hold.
  • ANA beat quarterly estimates with $0.16 EPS and $4.45 billion in revenue, and the stock trades at a P/E of 8.87 with an $8.69 billion market cap, indicating relatively low valuation despite the recent sell-off.
  • Interested in ANA? Here are five stocks we like better.

ANA Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALNPY - Get Free Report) shares fell 7.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.60 and last traded at $3.60. 1,287 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 7,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ALNPY. Nomura cut ANA from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Smbc Nikko Sec. upgraded ANA to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold".

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ANA

ANA Trading Down 4.7%

The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.93 and a 200 day moving average of $3.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.46.

ANA (OTCMKTS:ALNPY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. ANA had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 6.47%.

ANA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

All Nippon Airways Co, Ltd. OTCMKTS: ALNPY is a Tokyo-based airline offering passenger and cargo air transportation services. Founded in 1952, the company operates scheduled flights under its ANA brand, providing a network of domestic and international routes. In addition to core flight operations, ANA delivers ancillary services including in-flight catering, ground handling and aircraft maintenance.

ANA’s diversified business model encompasses several subsidiaries such as ANA Wings and Air Japan for regional operations, and ANA Cargo for freight services.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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