Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) Price Target Increased to $46.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Citigroup from $43.00 to $46.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a "buy" rating on the technology company's stock. Citigroup's price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.56% from the company's current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on EPAY. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Bottomline Technologies from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Bottomline Technologies from $66.00 to $51.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday. DA Davidson downgraded Bottomline Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bottomline Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Bottomline Technologies from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Bottomline Technologies presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $47.79.

Shares of EPAY opened at $44.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Bottomline Technologies has a 1 year low of $27.82 and a 1 year high of $57.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -747.38 and a beta of 1.23.

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $111.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.06 million. Bottomline Technologies had a positive return on equity of 4.17% and a negative net margin of 0.61%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Nigel K. Savory sold 1,401 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total transaction of $53,714.34. Following the sale, the director now owns 150,914 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,786,042.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Gibson bought 4,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.15 per share, for a total transaction of $128,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,125,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,550 shares of company stock worth $174,447. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bottomline Technologies by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 486 shares of the technology company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 382.3% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 545 shares of the technology company's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Bottomline Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Cognios Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 91.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bottomline Technologies Company Profile

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides software as a service based solutions. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Transactional Documents, and Other. The company's products and services include Paymode-X, a cloud-based payment network, which allows businesses to transition to electronic integrated payables; and cloud-based financial messaging solutions that enable banks and corporations to exchange financial information, such as payment instructions, cash reporting, and other messages to facilitate transaction settlement.

