Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) Price Target Cut to $140.00

Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) had its price objective reduced by Citigroup from $175.00 to $140.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a "neutral" rating on the semiconductor company's stock. Citigroup's target price indicates a potential upside of 9.69% from the company's current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CCMP. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a "sell" rating on shares of Cabot Microelectronics in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Cabot Microelectronics from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cabot Microelectronics from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Cabot Microelectronics from a "neutral" rating to a "sell" rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cabot Microelectronics from a "c+" rating to a "b-" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Cabot Microelectronics presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $142.00.

Shares of CCMP opened at $127.63 on Friday. The company's fifty day moving average is $110.81 and its 200-day moving average is $137.04. Cabot Microelectronics has a 12 month low of $85.26 and a 12 month high of $169.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.09 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters' consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.05. Cabot Microelectronics had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 19.66%. The company had revenue of $284.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. Cabot Microelectronics's quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Cabot Microelectronics will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Thomas S. Roman sold 6,075 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.80, for a total value of $976,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,262 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,489,329.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bernstein H. Carol Eckstein sold 8,075 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.64, for a total transaction of $1,297,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 47,413 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,616,424.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 58,135 shares of company stock valued at $9,374,123. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cabot Microelectronics during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cabot Microelectronics in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in Cabot Microelectronics by 1,365.0% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 293 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Cabot Microelectronics by 81.4% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 370 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cabot Microelectronics during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. 99.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cabot Microelectronics

Cabot Microelectronics Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. The firm offers chemical mechanical planarization slurries for polishing many of the conducting, insulating and isolating materials used in integrated circuit devices, and for polishing the disk substrates and magnetic heads used in hard disk drives.

See Also: What is a bull market?

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected]

20 Stocks Wall Street Analysts Love the Most

Every trading day, between 500 and 800 new recommendations and research reports are issued by sell-side equities research analysts. There are between 300 and 500 brokerages and research houses that issue ratings, price targets and recommendations and more than 5,000 securities around the world that regularly receive coverage from research analysts.



MarketBeat has tracked more than 170,000 distinct analyst recommendations in the last 12 months alone. Given the volume of ratings changes that occur each day, it can be difficult to sift through the noise.



Analysts don't always get their "buy" ratings right, but it's worth taking a hard look when more than a dozen different analysts from different brokerages and research firm are giving "strong buy" and "buy" ratings to the same stock.



This slide show lists the 20 companies that have the highest average analyst recommendations from Wall Street's equities research analysts over the last 12 months.

View the "20 Stocks Wall Street Analysts Love the Most".