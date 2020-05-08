Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cabot Microelectronics from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a "sell" rating on shares of Cabot Microelectronics in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Cabot Microelectronics from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine raised Cabot Microelectronics from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Cabot Microelectronics from a "c+" rating to a "b-" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Cabot Microelectronics has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $147.83.

Cabot Microelectronics stock opened at $127.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $110.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 3.33. Cabot Microelectronics has a one year low of $85.26 and a one year high of $169.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 59.09 and a beta of 1.22.

Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.05. Cabot Microelectronics had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 5.85%. The company had revenue of $284.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $285.93 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cabot Microelectronics will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Thomas S. Roman sold 6,075 shares of Cabot Microelectronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.80, for a total transaction of $976,860.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,262 shares in the company, valued at $1,489,329.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard Hill sold 5,135 shares of Cabot Microelectronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.95, for a total value of $857,288.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,887,369.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,135 shares of company stock worth $9,374,123. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company's stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in Cabot Microelectronics by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,284,710 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $185,409,000 after buying an additional 64,764 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Cabot Microelectronics by 41.2% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 910,822 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $103,961,000 after acquiring an additional 265,856 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Cabot Microelectronics by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 902,965 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $130,706,000 after acquiring an additional 73,691 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cabot Microelectronics during the fourth quarter worth $93,904,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Cabot Microelectronics by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 631,882 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $91,193,000 after acquiring an additional 86,025 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.49% of the company's stock.

About Cabot Microelectronics

Cabot Microelectronics Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. The firm offers chemical mechanical planarization slurries for polishing many of the conducting, insulating and isolating materials used in integrated circuit devices, and for polishing the disk substrates and magnetic heads used in hard disk drives.

