Credit Suisse Group Increases Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Price Target to $110.00

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) had its price target boosted by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $86.00 to $110.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an "outperform" rating on the oil and gas development company's stock. Credit Suisse Group's target price would indicate a potential upside of 26.41% from the company's previous close.

PXD has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $83.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Raymond James downgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a "strong-buy" rating to an "outperform" rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Edward Jones lowered Pioneer Natural Resources from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $130.09.

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock traded up $5.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $87.02. 2,296,801 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,583,664. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $48.62 and a 52-week high of $159.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.76 and a 200-day moving average of $118.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.78.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters' consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 8.13%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,099,693 shares of the oil and gas development company's stock worth $1,022,259,000 after purchasing an additional 85,771 shares during the last quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 135,710 shares of the oil and gas development company's stock valued at $20,543,000 after acquiring an additional 20,409 shares during the period. Fruth Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Winfield Associates Inc. lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 1,950 shares of the oil and gas development company's stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.58% of the company's stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

