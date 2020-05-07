BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN)'s stock had its "buy" rating restated by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $128.00 price objective on the biotechnology company's stock. Credit Suisse Group's price target indicates a potential upside of 39.13% from the stock's previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. William Blair restated a "buy" rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $109.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wedbush restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a "hold" rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company's stock. BioMarin Pharmaceutical currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $110.85.

Shares of BMRN traded down $3.00 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $92.00. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,266,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,562,098. The firm has a market cap of $16.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.82 and a beta of 1.01. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $62.88 and a 1-year high of $99.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.32.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.32. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 3.62% and a net margin of 6.31%. The company had revenue of $502.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 3,750 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.39, for a total transaction of $282,712.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,980 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,430,902.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 2,041 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.36, for a total value of $151,768.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,626 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,103,029.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 108,452 shares of company stock valued at $9,772,325. 2.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 22,004,065 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $1,860,444,000 after acquiring an additional 296,401 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,214,463 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $694,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,290 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,935,812 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $163,516,000 after acquiring an additional 107,612 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at $148,203,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,347,160 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $113,902,000 after acquiring an additional 191,514 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.71% of the company's stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

