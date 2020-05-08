Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

LOPE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $106.00 to $95.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $118.00 to $111.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Barrington Research cut their price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a "b-" rating to a "c+" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Grand Canyon Education currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $103.75.

NASDAQ LOPE opened at $88.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $74.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.11. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.59. Grand Canyon Education has a 12 month low of $57.89 and a 12 month high of $132.72.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks' consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $221.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.44 million. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 33.28% and a return on equity of 19.85%. The company's revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Grand Canyon Education news, CFO Daniel E. Bachus bought 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $80.57 per share, for a total transaction of $80,570.00. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company's stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Grand Canyon Education during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,121,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the fourth quarter worth about $759,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,320 shares of the company's stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 618,117 shares of the company's stock worth $60,699,000 after buying an additional 3,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 105.9% during the fourth quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 10,500 shares of the company's stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.25% of the company's stock.

About Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services in the United States. It offers technology and academic, counseling and support, and marketing and communication services, as well as back office services, such as financial aid processing, accounting, reporting, tax, human resources, and procurement services to the Grand Canyon University.

