Guggenheim Downgrades Square (NYSE:SQ) to Neutral

Square (NYSE:SQ) was downgraded by Guggenheim from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SQ. BTIG Research reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Square in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Square from $78.00 to $67.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Square in a report on Wednesday. They set a "hold" rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Square from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Square from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company's stock. Square presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $66.48.

Shares of Square stock opened at $74.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.64 billion, a PE ratio of 118.45 and a beta of 2.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Square has a 12 month low of $32.33 and a 12 month high of $87.25.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters' consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Square had a return on equity of 0.48% and a net margin of 5.99%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 44.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. Analysts expect that Square will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 25,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 228,525 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,711,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 8,305 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.91, for a total transaction of $389,587.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,736 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,569,905.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,722 shares of company stock valued at $4,175,244 in the last three months. 21.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SQ. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Square by 316.7% during the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 500 shares of the technology company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Square in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Square in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Square by 114.5% in the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 562 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of Square by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 582 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 58.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

