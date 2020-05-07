LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) Given New $51.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an "outperform" rating on the ride-sharing company's stock. Royal Bank of Canada's price objective suggests a potential upside of 60.48% from the company's previous close.

LYFT has been the subject of several other research reports. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of LYFT from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Cfra cut their price objective on LYFT from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of LYFT from $54.00 to $31.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on LYFT from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on LYFT in a report on Thursday, April 30th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $48.97.

NASDAQ:LYFT traded up $5.66 on Thursday, reaching $31.78. The company's stock had a trading volume of 34,393,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,684,593. LYFT has a 12-month low of $14.56 and a 12-month high of $68.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.05. The firm has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.22) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.49 million. LYFT had a negative return on equity of 167.96% and a negative net margin of 71.96%. Equities research analysts expect that LYFT will post -4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter sold 1,663 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total transaction of $87,290.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total transaction of $157,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,222 shares of company stock worth $879,996 in the last ninety days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of LYFT by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,684,762 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $158,519,000 after buying an additional 171,421 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in LYFT by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,053,074 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $45,303,000 after acquiring an additional 133,698 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LYFT in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. AO Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of LYFT by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. AO Asset Management LP now owns 487,200 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $20,959,000 after purchasing an additional 181,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of LYFT by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,100 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 8,344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.52% of the company's stock.

LYFT Company Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which facilitates lead generation, billing and settlement, support, and related activities to enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

