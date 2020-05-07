GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB)'s stock had its "hold" rating reiterated by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on GRUB. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of GrubHub from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of GrubHub from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Wedbush restated a "hold" rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of GrubHub in a report on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of GrubHub from $60.00 to $46.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of GrubHub in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $50.29.

Shares of GRUB traded down $5.94 on Thursday, reaching $44.89. 9,345,297 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,528,832. GrubHub has a 12 month low of $29.35 and a 12 month high of $80.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -213.18 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.28.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The information services provider reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters' consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.09. GrubHub had a negative net margin of 1.41% and a positive return on equity of 1.33%. The firm had revenue of $363.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that GrubHub will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,488 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,541,960. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Samuel Pike Hall sold 1,395 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total value of $73,251.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,111 shares in the company, valued at $110,848.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,680 shares of company stock valued at $1,365,543 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company's stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GRUB. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in GrubHub by 186.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 616 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of GrubHub by 346.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 616 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of GrubHub during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of GrubHub during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of GrubHub during the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000.

GrubHub Company Profile

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 105,000 local restaurants with diners with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, eat24.com, and menupages.com.

