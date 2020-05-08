Raymond James Lowers Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) Price Target to $51.00

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Raymond James from $66.00 to $51.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an "outperform" rating on the technology company's stock. Raymond James' target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.71% from the stock's current price.

EPAY has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet cut shares of Bottomline Technologies from a "b-" rating to a "c+" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson lowered shares of Bottomline Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub raised shares of Bottomline Technologies from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Bottomline Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $47.36.

Shares of Bottomline Technologies stock opened at $44.85 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Bottomline Technologies has a 1-year low of $27.82 and a 1-year high of $57.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -747.38 and a beta of 1.23.

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks' consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.06). Bottomline Technologies had a positive return on equity of 4.17% and a negative net margin of 0.61%. The firm had revenue of $111.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. Bottomline Technologies's quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Peter Gibson bought 4,000 shares of Bottomline Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.15 per share, for a total transaction of $128,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 35,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,125,250. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Nigel K. Savory sold 1,401 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total transaction of $53,714.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 150,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,786,042.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,550 shares of company stock worth $174,447 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.60% of the company's stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 486 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 382.3% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 545 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Cognios Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 91.42% of the company's stock.

Bottomline Technologies Company Profile

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides software as a service based solutions. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Transactional Documents, and Other. The company's products and services include Paymode-X, a cloud-based payment network, which allows businesses to transition to electronic integrated payables; and cloud-based financial messaging solutions that enable banks and corporations to exchange financial information, such as payment instructions, cash reporting, and other messages to facilitate transaction settlement.

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected]

