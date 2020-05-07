Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Price Target Increased to $8.50 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $8.00 to $8.50 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler's price target indicates a potential upside of 11.26% from the stock's current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Zynga in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Zynga from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Wedbush reissued a "buy" rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Zynga in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Zynga from $5.60 to $6.00 and gave the company an "underperform" rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Zynga from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Zynga has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $7.95.

ZNGA traded down $0.31 on Thursday, hitting $7.64. 39,906,600 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,936,115. Zynga has a fifty-two week low of $5.51 and a fifty-two week high of $8.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.55. The stock has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 191.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.29.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $433.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.60 million. Zynga had a net margin of 3.17% and a negative return on equity of 10.12%. On average, equities analysts predict that Zynga will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Zynga news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.94, for a total transaction of $34,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 130,688 shares in the company, valued at $906,974.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Matthew S. Bromberg sold 12,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.53, for a total value of $90,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 807,609 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,081,295.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 591,704 shares of company stock worth $3,778,890 over the last quarter. Insiders own 9.40% of the company's stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZNGA. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Zynga by 2.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,825,061 shares of the company's stock valued at $68,822,000 after purchasing an additional 272,372 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Zynga in the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Zynga by 130.2% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 265,496 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 150,147 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in Zynga in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,294,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Zynga in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $538,000. 79.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zynga

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual items and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and licenses its own brands.

