Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) PT Raised to $7.50

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $6.00 to $7.50 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an "equal weight" rating on the stock. Barclays's price target points to a potential downside of 1.83% from the stock's previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Zynga from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zynga from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Zynga in a report on Sunday, April 19th. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Zynga from $7.75 to $8.25 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Zynga from $5.60 to $6.00 and gave the stock an "underperform" rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $7.95.

Shares of NASDAQ ZNGA traded down $0.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.64. 39,906,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,936,115. The business's fifty day moving average is $6.96 and its 200 day moving average is $6.55. Zynga has a fifty-two week low of $5.51 and a fifty-two week high of $8.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 191.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks' consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Zynga had a negative return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 3.17%. The business had revenue of $433.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.60 million. On average, analysts predict that Zynga will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO James Gerard Griffin sold 52,899 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.68, for a total transaction of $406,264.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 616,218 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,732,554.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank D. Gibeau sold 270,127 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total transaction of $1,672,086.13. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 409,832 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,536,860.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 591,704 shares of company stock valued at $3,778,890 over the last three months. Insiders own 9.40% of the company's stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZNGA. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Zynga by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,331 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Zynga by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,000 shares of the company's stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zynga in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new position in Zynga in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Zynga in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. 79.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual items and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and licenses its own brands.

