Anbio Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NNNN) Shares Gap Down - Should You Sell?

Anbio Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NNNN - Get Free Report)'s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $27.35, but opened at $26.49. Anbio Biotechnology shares last traded at $26.47, with a volume of 6,365 shares changing hands.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Anbio Biotechnology from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Anbio Biotechnology currently has an average rating of "Sell".

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NNNN

Anbio Biotechnology Trading Up 2.0%

The firm's fifty day moving average price is $24.82.

Anbio Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NNNN - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 7th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter.

About Anbio Biotechnology

Anbio Biotechnology is dedicated to the advancement of medical technology and the provision of in vitro diagnostics (IVD) products. Our unwavering commitment lies in transforming the diagnostics landscape on a global scale, fostering a paradigm shift towards personalized and decentralized diagnostic solutions. By doing so, we aim to significantly enhance patient prognosis and contribute to the betterment of healthcare worldwide. At Anbio Biotechnology, our extensive portfolio comprises an array of IVD products designed to cater to diverse diagnostic needs.

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