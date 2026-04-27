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Anbio Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NNNN) Shares Gap Down - Should You Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
April 27, 2026
Anbio Biotechnology logo with Manufacturing background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Anbio Biotechnology shares gapped down pre-market from $27.35 to an open of $26.49 and last traded at $26.47 on a light volume of 6,365 shares.
  • Weiss Ratings downgraded the stock from "hold (c-)" to "sell (d+)", and MarketBeat shows an average analyst rating of Sell.
  • The company reported quarterly EPS of $0.03, and the stock's 50-day moving average is $24.82.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Anbio Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NNNN - Get Free Report)'s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $27.35, but opened at $26.49. Anbio Biotechnology shares last traded at $26.47, with a volume of 6,365 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Anbio Biotechnology from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Anbio Biotechnology currently has an average rating of "Sell".

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NNNN

Anbio Biotechnology Trading Up 2.0%

The firm's fifty day moving average price is $24.82.

Anbio Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NNNN - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 7th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter.

About Anbio Biotechnology

(Get Free Report)

Anbio Biotechnology is dedicated to the advancement of medical technology and the provision of in vitro diagnostics (IVD) products. Our unwavering commitment lies in transforming the diagnostics landscape on a global scale, fostering a paradigm shift towards personalized and decentralized diagnostic solutions. By doing so, we aim to significantly enhance patient prognosis and contribute to the betterment of healthcare worldwide. At Anbio Biotechnology, our extensive portfolio comprises an array of IVD products designed to cater to diverse diagnostic needs.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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