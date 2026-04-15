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Anbio Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NNNN) Trading Down 5.5% - Here's What Happened

Written by MarketBeat
April 15, 2026
Anbio Biotechnology logo with Manufacturing background
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Key Points

  • Anbio Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NNNN) shares fell 5.5% on Wednesday to $27.25 (intraday low $27.00) on ~18,667 shares traded, a 64% decline from its average daily volume.
  • Weiss Ratings downgraded the stock from a "hold (c-)" to a "sell (d+)", and MarketBeat shows the stock's average analyst rating as "Sell".
  • The company reported quarterly earnings of $0.03 EPS and its 50-day moving average is $24.38.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Anbio Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NNNN - Get Free Report)'s stock price dropped 5.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $27.00 and last traded at $27.25. Approximately 18,667 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 52,552 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.84.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings cut Anbio Biotechnology from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Sell".

Get Our Latest Report on NNNN

Anbio Biotechnology Trading Down 3.8%

The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.38.

Anbio Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NNNN - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Anbio Biotechnology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Anbio Biotechnology is dedicated to the advancement of medical technology and the provision of in vitro diagnostics (IVD) products. Our unwavering commitment lies in transforming the diagnostics landscape on a global scale, fostering a paradigm shift towards personalized and decentralized diagnostic solutions. By doing so, we aim to significantly enhance patient prognosis and contribute to the betterment of healthcare worldwide. At Anbio Biotechnology, our extensive portfolio comprises an array of IVD products designed to cater to diverse diagnostic needs.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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