Anbio Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NNNN) Trading Down 5.5% - Here's What Happened

Anbio Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NNNN - Get Free Report)'s stock price dropped 5.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $27.00 and last traded at $27.25. Approximately 18,667 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 52,552 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.84.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings cut Anbio Biotechnology from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Sell".

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Anbio Biotechnology Trading Down 3.8%

The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.38.

Anbio Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NNNN - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Anbio Biotechnology Company Profile

Anbio Biotechnology is dedicated to the advancement of medical technology and the provision of in vitro diagnostics (IVD) products. Our unwavering commitment lies in transforming the diagnostics landscape on a global scale, fostering a paradigm shift towards personalized and decentralized diagnostic solutions. By doing so, we aim to significantly enhance patient prognosis and contribute to the betterment of healthcare worldwide. At Anbio Biotechnology, our extensive portfolio comprises an array of IVD products designed to cater to diverse diagnostic needs.

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