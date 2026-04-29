Arc Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) Downgraded to Hold Rating by Canaccord Genuity Group

Arc Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF - Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

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AETUF has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Arc Resources to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. TD Securities downgraded shares of Arc Resources from a "buy" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Arc Resources from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Arc Resources from an "outperform" rating to a "sector perform" rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Raymond James Financial downgraded shares of Arc Resources from a "moderate buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Read Our Latest Report on AETUF

Arc Resources Stock Performance

Shares of AETUF stock opened at $23.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Arc Resources has a 12 month low of $15.50 and a 12 month high of $23.86.

Arc Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.30. Arc Resources had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 15.49%. Analysts forecast that Arc Resources will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arc Resources Company Profile

Arc Resources Ltd., trading on the OTC Markets under the ticker AETUF, is a Canadian energy company primarily engaged in the exploration, development and production of natural gas, condensate and natural gas liquids. Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, the company’s core operations are concentrated in the Montney formation, a premier resource play extending across northeastern British Columbia and northwestern Alberta. Arc’s portfolio emphasizes liquids-rich gas production supported by proprietary midstream infrastructure, including gas processing facilities, pipelines and water management systems.

Since its formation in the mid-1990s as Arc Energy Trust and its conversion to a corporation in 2015, Arc Resources has pursued a disciplined growth strategy focused on operational efficiency, cost control and sustainable development.

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