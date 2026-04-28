Arc Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume - Time to Buy?

Arc Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AETUF - Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 265,173 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 19% from the previous session's volume of 222,077 shares.The stock last traded at $23.19 and had previously closed at $22.95.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AETUF shares. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Arc Resources from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Arc Resources from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce lowered shares of Arc Resources from an "outperform" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Arc Resources from an "outperform" rating to a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of Arc Resources from a "buy" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Arc Resources presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Arc Resources

Arc Resources Price Performance

The stock's fifty day moving average is $19.47 and its 200-day moving average is $18.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Arc Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The energy company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.32. Arc Resources had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arc Resources Ltd. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arc Resources Company Profile

Arc Resources Ltd., trading on the OTC Markets under the ticker AETUF, is a Canadian energy company primarily engaged in the exploration, development and production of natural gas, condensate and natural gas liquids. Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, the company’s core operations are concentrated in the Montney formation, a premier resource play extending across northeastern British Columbia and northwestern Alberta. Arc’s portfolio emphasizes liquids-rich gas production supported by proprietary midstream infrastructure, including gas processing facilities, pipelines and water management systems.

Since its formation in the mid-1990s as Arc Energy Trust and its conversion to a corporation in 2015, Arc Resources has pursued a disciplined growth strategy focused on operational efficiency, cost control and sustainable development.

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