Arcadis (OTCMKTS:ARCAY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume - Should You Buy?

Arcadis NV (OTCMKTS:ARCAY - Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 979 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 53% from the previous session's volume of 641 shares.The stock last traded at $37.00 and had previously closed at $27.03.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on ARCAY. Zacks Research upgraded Arcadis to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. KeyCorp downgraded Arcadis from an "overweight" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold".

View Our Latest Report on Arcadis

Arcadis Trading Up 29.5%

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

About Arcadis

Arcadis NV OTCMKTS: ARCAY is a leading global design and consultancy firm specializing in the built and natural environment. The company provides a wide range of professional services, including infrastructure design, water management, environmental consulting, project and program management, and advisory services. Arcadis partners with public- and private-sector clients to develop sustainable solutions for urbanization, resource scarcity, and climate change challenges.

Founded in 1888 with origins in Dutch waterway engineering, Arcadis has evolved into a multinational organization operating in more than 70 countries.

Further Reading

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