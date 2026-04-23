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Arcadis (OTCMKTS:ARCAY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume - Should You Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
April 23, 2026
Arcadis logo with Construction background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Arcadis saw an unusual uptick in trading with 979 shares changing hands—up 53% from 641 the prior session—and the stock last traded at $37.00 versus a previous close of $27.03.
  • Analysts maintain a consensus Hold rating: three analysts rate the stock as Hold, with Zacks moving to Hold and KeyCorp downgrading from Overweight to Hold.
  • Key technical and financial metrics include a 50-day SMA of $36.35, 200-day SMA of $43.31, a current and quick ratio of 1.02, and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, indicating moderate leverage and near-break-even short-term liquidity.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Arcadis NV (OTCMKTS:ARCAY - Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 979 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 53% from the previous session's volume of 641 shares.The stock last traded at $37.00 and had previously closed at $27.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on ARCAY. Zacks Research upgraded Arcadis to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. KeyCorp downgraded Arcadis from an "overweight" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold".

View Our Latest Report on Arcadis

Arcadis Trading Up 29.5%

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

About Arcadis

(Get Free Report)

Arcadis NV OTCMKTS: ARCAY is a leading global design and consultancy firm specializing in the built and natural environment. The company provides a wide range of professional services, including infrastructure design, water management, environmental consulting, project and program management, and advisory services. Arcadis partners with public- and private-sector clients to develop sustainable solutions for urbanization, resource scarcity, and climate change challenges.

Founded in 1888 with origins in Dutch waterway engineering, Arcadis has evolved into a multinational organization operating in more than 70 countries.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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