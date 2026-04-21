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ASMPT (OTCMKTS:ASMVY) Hits New 12-Month High - Here's Why

Written by MarketBeat
April 21, 2026
ASMPT logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • ASMPT (OTCMKTS:ASMVY) reached a new 52-week high of $56.1701 during mid-day trading, up from the prior close of $53.47 on volume of 505 shares.
  • Zacks Research raised ASMPT to a Hold on April 8, and MarketBeat's consensus rating currently stands at Hold based on one analyst.
  • The stock's 50-day and 200-day moving averages are $41.93 and $36.15 respectively, indicating recent upward momentum; ASMPT is a Hong Kong–based supplier of semiconductor and electronic assembly equipment (SMT placement machines, flip-chip bonders and wafer‑level packaging systems).
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

ASMPT Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVY - Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $56.1701 and last traded at $56.1701, with a volume of 505 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Zacks Research raised shares of ASMPT to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ASMPT presently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ASMVY

ASMPT Price Performance

The company's 50-day moving average is $41.93 and its 200-day moving average is $36.15.

About ASMPT

(Get Free Report)

ASM Pacific Technology Limited OTCMKTS: ASMVY is a Hong Kong–based provider of semiconductor and electronic assembly equipment. The company specializes in designing and manufacturing surface-mount technology (SMT) placement machines, flip-chip bonders and systems for wafer-level packaging. Its solutions are used by electronics manufacturers, semiconductor foundries and outsourced assembly and test (OSAT) providers worldwide.

ASMPT’s product portfolio encompasses high-speed pick-and-place machines, thermal equipment for reflow and curing processes, and advanced deposition tools for etch, physical vapor deposition (PVD), plasma-enhanced chemical vapor deposition (PECVD) and atomic layer deposition (ALD) applications.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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